Brain Waves XR Launches Latest Project to Control Thoughts Through Phantom Sense in VR
Brain Waves XR, a global leader in utilizing phantom sense (phantom touch) in VR for both therapeutic and experiential purposes, has announced the launch of its third project, codenamed 'Mind Flow', further establishing its position as a pioneer in the industry.
— Brain Waves XR
The project aims to explore how the phantom sense can be used to alter, modify, or insert alternate realities of thought as perceived by VR headset users.
The phantom sense, which remains largely unexplored in VR, is a rapidly growing area of interest for startups and researchers alike, such as Sasha Alexdottir. If fully understood and controlled, it has the potential to revolutionize fields including mental wellness and mental health.
Brain Waves XR is at the forefront of the field, with its extensive knowledge of the phantom sense and the ability to control it through its "Flow" technology process, as well as create multiple iterations of the phantom sense itself.
The project will be based in Edmonton, Alberta, and Brain Waves XR invites experts from the scientific community, psychologists, sexologists, neurologists, and others to reach out if interested in collaborating on this groundbreaking project. To contact Brain Waves XR, please email ks@brainwavesxr.com.
Brain Waves XR's developed processes have already allowed users to experience touch in VR (The Touch Flow), as well as feel designed and desired emotions in VR (The Hybrid Flow). With the launch of the Mind Flow project, Brain Waves XR is poised to make further advancements that have the potential to benefit both science and humanity.
