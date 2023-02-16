Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,532 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 362,643 in the last 365 days.

Brain Waves XR Launches Latest Project to Control Thoughts Through Phantom Sense in VR

Worldwide pionner on developing phantom sense aka phantom touch in VR Ohmydoll partnership

BrainWavesXR leading the VR phantom sense research

What Is Reality ?”
— Brain Waves XR
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brain Waves XR, a global leader in utilizing phantom sense (phantom touch) in VR for both therapeutic and experiential purposes, has announced the launch of its third project, codenamed 'Mind Flow', further establishing its position as a pioneer in the industry.

The project aims to explore how the phantom sense can be used to alter, modify, or insert alternate realities of thought as perceived by VR headset users.

The phantom sense, which remains largely unexplored in VR, is a rapidly growing area of interest for startups and researchers alike, such as Sasha Alexdottir. If fully understood and controlled, it has the potential to revolutionize fields including mental wellness and mental health.

Brain Waves XR is at the forefront of the field, with its extensive knowledge of the phantom sense and the ability to control it through its "Flow" technology process, as well as create multiple iterations of the phantom sense itself.

The project will be based in Edmonton, Alberta, and Brain Waves XR invites experts from the scientific community, psychologists, sexologists, neurologists, and others to reach out if interested in collaborating on this groundbreaking project. To contact Brain Waves XR, please email ks@brainwavesxr.com.

Brain Waves XR's developed processes have already allowed users to experience touch in VR (The Touch Flow), as well as feel designed and desired emotions in VR (The Hybrid Flow). With the launch of the Mind Flow project, Brain Waves XR is poised to make further advancements that have the potential to benefit both science and humanity.

Kais Latiri
Brain Waves XR
ks@brainwavesxr.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Brain Waves XR Launches Latest Project to Control Thoughts Through Phantom Sense in VR

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.