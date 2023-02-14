Submit Release
Senator Fontana Announces Nearly $125,000 in School Safety Grants

Allegheny County, PA – February 14, 2023 – Today, State Senator Wayne Fontana announced $124,995.75 in Safe Schools Targeted Grants to create safer school communities.

“School safety is critical to the well-being and academic success of our students,” said Senator Fontana.  “These funds will help local schools promote safe, productive learning environments for students by addressing school violence.”

Grant recipients in the 42nd Senatorial District:

  • Chartiers Valley SD, serving the communities of Bridgeville, Heidelberg, Collier, & Scott – $75,000
  • Intermediate Unit #2 at Nazareth Prep in Emsworth – $49,995.75

Grants may be used in a variety of ways, including purchasing safety equipment, implementing new programs, and hiring security personnel and school resource officers.

The competitive grant program aims to assist schools in reducing unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promoting an environment of greater productivity, safety, and learning; and enhancing anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement, and community organizations.

For a full list of awardees and more details on Pennsylvania’s efforts to enhance school safety, visit the PA Department of Education’s Office for Safe Schools website.

