MDC seeks volunteers to help with programs at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) welcomes volunteer service at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Once accepted and given training, volunteers will help with nature educational programs, outdoor skills events, and projects.

Burr Oak Woods will host a volunteer training course starting with an open house on Monday, March 13. Stephanie Kemp, MDC assistant nature center manager, will host three event training classes to prepare volunteers for assisting with programs. Volunteers help with nature interpretive programs, special events, teaching outdoor skills, caring for captive wildlife, native plant gardens, and more.

Applications are currently being accepted for the volunteer training class. Participants must be ages 14 or older. Applications are due by March 1. For more information and to get an application, visit the nature center or contact Kemp at 816-228-3766, or by email at Stephanie.Kemp@mdc.mo.gov.

For more information about Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, visit  https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.

