CIO Landing Recognized on CRN’s 2023 MSP 500 List
CIO Landing is a premier IT-managed service provider that delivers customized and innovative solutions to meet the unique technology needs of its clients.NORTHFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIO Landing, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CIO Landing to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security category for 2023. CRN’s annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment.
MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
CIO Landing was recognized for its commitment to providing comprehensive and effective security solutions for its clients, as well as its ability to deliver these services with the highest level of expertise and customer support. CIO Landing’s Managed Services provide advanced threat detection and response and network security monitoring with industry-leading tools and equipment, ensuring that its clients’ IT systems and data are protected from cyber threats. This recognition by CRN is a testament to CIO Landing’s leadership in the IT industry and its continued dedication to delivering exceptional services to its clients.
“Managed services off a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2023 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success.”
“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from CRN for our Managed Security Services,” said Juan Carlos Bosacoma, CEO of CIO Landing. “We understand the critical importance of protecting our clients’ IT systems and data from cyber threats. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering best-in-class security solutions that not only protect our clients but also help them to achieve their business goals. We are proud to be among the top Managed Security providers in the industry, and we will continue to innovate and invest in our services to ensure that our clients have the best possible protection against cyber threats.”
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
