Abacode Hires Former Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Head of Cybersecurity Compliance, Anil Markose, as Chief Strategy Officer

Abacode, one of the fastest-growing Cybersecurity and Compliance firms in the United States, announced today that Anil Markose has joined the leadership team as the Chief Strategy Officer.

Anil is an Air Force veteran who has held executive leadership roles in some of the largest cybersecurity and technology organizations. He is also the recipient of Constellation Research's Business Transformation 150, recognizing the top 150 business transformation executives globally. As the Chief Strategy Officer, Anil will work closely with the Abacode leadership team, Board of Directors, and Advisory Board to accelerate Abacode's growth and increase customer value in the services Abacode delivers.

Most recently, Anil led one of the largest security compliance programs in the world, as the Global Head of Amazon Web Service's (AWS) Security Compliance. In this role, he had the opportunity to influence industry wide expectations in compliance and digital trust, necessary to enable regulated customers to adopt the cloud at an accelerated pace, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud adoption became essential in sectors like financial services, healthcare, and government, to support remote workers and changing business models involving connected devices, and app-based services. Anil is a thought leader in the future of continuous compliance for regulated customers operating in a shared responsibility eco-system of vendors supporting their digital innovation agenda. While at AWS, he was a frequent speaker at the re:Inforce security conference, as well as a thought leader on the topic of continuous compliance at scale.

Prior to AWS, Anil was a senior executive at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he helped transform the commercial consulting business into the largest Managed and Professional Security Services firm in the Americas over the course of 3 years. Anil has also operated as a Partner at EY (Big 4 Consulting Firm), and a senior executive at Mandiant (Leading Incident Response Firm).

"Abacode is the leader in the convergence of cybersecurity and compliance," said Anil. "In today's digital space, innovative companies are operating with an ever-changing environment, and compliance can be revenue-blocking if it doesn't keep pace with how the environment and security evolves. This requires a whole new approach to the continuous monitoring challenge. Abacode was purpose-built by seasoned leaders to solve this challenge, and it's exciting to be part of the Abacode story."

"I'm incredibly excited to have Anil join our leadership team," said Michael Ferris, Abacode Chief Executive Officer. "His global visibility, knowledge and experience will bring additional strength to our fast-growing team. Having ‘sat in the seat' as a cybersecurity compliance leader, he has a first-hand perspective of our clients' pain points. Anil joining our team is not only going to be an internal win, but an even greater win for Abacode clients and partners!"

