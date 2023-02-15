Register Today For FDOT, OnBoard Tampa Bay Job Fair And Business Expo

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Seven, recently created OnBoard Tampa Bay with the mission of building a large, continuous pipeline of local labor to support the $6 billion in active road and bridge construction projects and promote economic opportunity throughout Tampa Bay.

FDOT is co-hosting a job fair and business expo in support of the OnBoard Tampa Bay initiative in partnership with the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County.

The event will be held at the Tampa River Center at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park (JBL) on Tuesday, February 21.

This event is the first of many events focused on connecting job seekers and small businesses with active construction contractors and community resources.

“For every worker entering the construction workforce, five workers retire. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), through the OnBoard Tampa Bay workforce development program, is working to change this narrative. Partnerships with the City of Tampa, Hillsborough County, prime contractors, and local non-profits are critical to the success of this program. FDOT’s goal is to connect job seekers with fulfilling careers in construction and connect local small businesses to resources and new opportunities,” said District Seven Secretary David Gwynn.

OnBoard Tampa Bay Job Fair and Business Expo Schedule

Job Fair 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Business Expo 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
The morning session job fair will welcome job seekers ready to work and build a career with FDOT’s road and bridge construction projects and more. Meet with community partners and benefit from community-based programs and services such as transportation, training, certification, and more. Doors open from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM.

The Business Expo will run from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM for contractors to learn about new opportunities, meet community partners, access financial and bonding support, and gain best practices within the construction industry.

