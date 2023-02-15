Jeff Yates kicks-starts 2023 with first ever introductory country music album
A Texas resident renowned for his country music has announced his first ever official introductory album and single release for 2023. Jeff Yates is an experienced country singer and guitarist, and has slowly become renowned for his unique sound – something which has evolved over time. This first ever album marks the start the year of new music from Jeff, who is expected to see some substantial growth following its release.
Known for his country music sound, Jeff Yates, began playing music at just thirteen. Today, his introductory album will be available to listen to on most interactive music platforms such as Spotify. His songs aim to not only provide enjoyment to his listeners, but provide them with songs that they can truly relate to.
“Making music brings me happiness,” says Jeff Yates.
“It has always been my aim to explore beyond my own experiences of country music, and to share my passion with more people around the world. Playing, creating, and writing music really does bring me more joy than anything else out there - releasing it to others who feel the same, allows me to help those feel a similar joy that I get from playing my songs.” The tone and feeling varies within each song, detailing a variety of experiences, lyric and tone. Jeff says, listeners will really begin to feel things on a different level.
“Each and every song included means something different to me, and I hope my listeners will sense that. For many years, I have played for family and friends, but I’m ready to release my music to the rest of the world.”
“My story begins back when I was just thirteen. I started playing as an early teenager, when my dad would give me a little allowance money just to sing and play for our relatives while I was learning to play. At that age, the allowance money was nice – but I was happy to perform for free. This then progressed into later on in life, when I would entertain friends at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.”
“I never really explored the opportunity of releasing official songs or music, but I started playing again after the pandemic, and it gave me a new lease on life. Reflecting on his childhood and lifelong experiences, which have been filled with his love of music, Jeff says this feels like it’s his purpose, and that he can’t wait to perform on a more serious level to his listeners. Although he takes inspiration from country music and those around him, it’s his own original tone and feel that sets him apart from other singers in the industry.
“I take inspiration from many artists but it really was my mother, Mary Yates and late father, Charlie Yates, who inspired me the most. My dad was also a guitar player and radio gospel singer at one time, so you could say that this type of passion for music definitely did run in the family.”
Texas Country Crooner Jeff Yates is expected set to release his first single in March 2023, and listeners can choose to listen on Spotify and other audio streaming platforms.
Jeff Yates is from Mount Vernon in Texas. For more information about his music, visit jeffyatesmusic.com or follow along his journey on Instagram @jeffyatesmusic or Facebook @jeffyatesofficial.
