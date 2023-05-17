Jeff Yates, Texas Country Singer, Releases Latest, Catchy Nashville Single, "Bench Seat" Now Available Everywhere
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Yates, Nashville recording artist, has just released his latest new single, "Bench Seat". Yates states, "Bench Seat" is a fun, catchy, tune basically about driving your girlfriend around in an old Bench Seat truck, staying out too late, and taking the party to the tailgate. When I first heard the song, it reminded me of growing up in Mount Vernon, TX, and also my dad's old 1956 Bench Seat truck he would let me drive on occasion. So, that's when I decided to cut this song and share it with others to also listen to and enjoy".
Yates has been recording with music Producer Dean Miller in Nashville and is currently working on additional recordings. "Bench Seat" was released on May 16th, 2023 and is now available on Spotify and all other major music platforms.
Jeff invites all interested listeners to follow him on his musical journey.
About Jeff Yates:
Jeff Yates is a Texas-based singer, songwriter and guitarist and is a member of the Texas Country Music Association. He has partnered with CDX Nashville Media Company for his music's promotion.
For more information, visit Jeff's website:
www.JeffYatesMusic.com
FOLLOW JEFF YATES MUSIC:
Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Spotify | Amazon | Apple Music | ITunes |
Jeff Yates
Jeff Yates
