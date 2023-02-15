Submit Release
BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/22 Results

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2022, reporting net income of $432,000, or $0.06 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2022, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,287,000 and net income of $432,000, or $0.06 per share, versus revenues of $3,072,000 and net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2021.

Income from operations for fiscal 2022 is $608,000 compared to $542,000 in 2021. The increase in fiscal 2022 income before interest, other and taxes in 2022 was $66,000, or 12.2%. The tax provision expense was $176,000 for the year ended November 30, 2022 compared to $119,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021. The expense was $57,000 higher in 2022, primarily because prior year net income included nontaxable income of $228,000 related to the forgiveness of a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2022, were $2,679,000 versus $2,530,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021. Expenses increased $149,000 in 2022 primarily due to a $100,000 increase in Marketing Fund expenses, $12,000 in professional service fees, $6,000 in travel, $12,000 in employee benefit expense and the balance in general and administrative expenses.

In fiscal 2021 $228,000 was included as other income, classified as debt forgiveness from a Paycheck Protection Program loan (“PPP”) received in fiscal 2021 and forgiven in full on December 8, 2020.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

(TABLE FOLLOWS)


BAB, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS  
             
             
  Fiscal Year Ended  
             
    2022       2021     % Change  
REVENUES            
             
Royalty fees from franchised stores $ 1,838,276     $ 1,678,970     9.5 %  
Franchise and area development fee revenue   53,149       49,595     7.2 %  
Licensing fees and other income   314,342       362,943     -13.4 %  
Marketing Fund revenue   1,081,320       980,630     10.3 %  
Total Revenue   3,287,087       3,072,138     7.0 %  
             
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES            
             
Selling, general and administrative   1,593,560       1,544,668     3.2 %  
Depreciation and amortization   4,440       5,116     -13.2 %  
Marketing Fund expenses   1,081,320       980,630     10.3 %  
Total Operating Expense   2,679,320       2,530,414     5.9 %  
Income before interest, other and taxes   607,767       541,724     12.2 %  
Interest income   412       417     -1.2 %  
Loan forgiveness- Paycheck Protection Program loan   -       228,155     100.0 %  
             
Income before provision for income taxes   608,179       770,296     -21.0 %  
             
Current tax expense   (58,601 )     (40,000 )   46.5 %  
Deferred tax expense   (117,586 )     (79,174 )   48.5 %  
Total Tax Provision   (176,187 )     (119,174 )   47.8 %  
             
Net Income $ 431,992     $ 651,122     -33.7 %  
             
Earnings per share - basic and diluted   0.06       0.09        
Average number of shares outstanding   7,263,508       7,263,508        
             


Contact:
BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com


