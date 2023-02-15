Carbonetes Launches Open-Source Container Security Tools for SBOM, SCA & Vulnerabilities
Open-Source Software Bill of Materials (SBOM)
Carbonetes Announces Open-Source Container Security Tools at the DeveloperWeek Conference Booth #115
Between our open-source tools and our cloud service, you can run our container security on-premise, cloud-only, or hybrid, and it can all be integrated into your CI/CD tools.”OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbonetes, provider of comprehensive shift-left container security-as-a-service solution, delivers open-source container security tools BOM Diggity and Jacked. Diggity scans for the container contents, bill of materials, and Jacked identifies vulnerabilities.
— Mike Hogan, CEO
Diggity (AKA BOM Diggity): It works with all major operating systems and most popular packages, providing insight on the following:
* Bill of Materials
* License Types
* OS & Language-Specific Packages
* Dependencies
* Linux Distro Identification
* Secrets
Diggity works with container registries to pull images and analyze them. Results can be output in formats such as: Table, CycloneDX, SPDX, and Diggity's own format. Diggity is integrated with Jacked for seamless vulnerability checking. Diggity works with image archives, registries, and directories to find and analyze images. The open source is available on Github: https://github.com/carbonetes/diggity.
Jacked: Strengthens your containers against threats. “Get Jacked, so you don’t get hacked.” Jacked relies on the most up to date vulnerability signatures assembled and maintained from a variety of sources. It consumes the bill of materials (BOM) from Diggity and provides a vulnerability report in either table or JSON formats. The open source is available on Github: https://github.com/carbonetes/jacked.
Carbonetes will soon release an open-source Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tool as well as a user-friendly front-end that ties together all three tools: Diggity, Jacked, and soon-to-be released IaC tool.
Carbonetes also provides an enterprise-class, cloud-based, security-as-a-service that leverages Diggity and Jacked but takes it further by also analyzing containers for Infrastructure as Code (IaC), malware, software composition analysis (SCA), and more.
Carbonetes’ cloud service adds enterprise features such as:
* Asset Management: Discovers and correlates various threats into a holistic view for superior threat/remediation prioritization.
* Auto-Remediation: Automated recommendation and fixes for vulnerabilities and IaC
* Policy Management: User-friendly tools to create, test, maintain and execute policies across the entire spectrum of threats.
* Notifications: Provide an immediate heads-up about new vulnerabilities
* Integrations Galore: Integrate with various container registries, CI/CD tools, Version Control Systems, Run-Times, Jira, Slack, and Mirantis Lens.
* Built into CI/CD Tools: Carbonetes service can be operated completely inside the following CI/CD tools: Jenkins, CloudBees, CircleCI, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines, and GitLab Pipelines.
* Enterprise Capabilities: RBAC, Team Management, IaC Management, Compliance and Governance are all included in Carbonetes service.
Carbonetes’ open-source security engines—Diggity and Jacked—provide powerful on-premise tools that can be integrated into your code pipelines. The company’s security-as-a-service solution provides an enterprise solution that leverages these powerful tools and more.
Carbonetes wins the hearts and minds of developers by helping them identify and resolve all container security issues faster. Instead of the traditional trade-off between code security and development efficiency, Carbonetes delivers both.
“We found that many developers and security teams wanted to run their security tools on-premise,” said Mike Hogan, Founder & CEO of Carbonetes, “between our open-source tools and our cloud service, you can run on-premise, cloud-only, or hybrid, while getting the best available security for your containers.”
They say that a person is judged on the company they keep. Carbonetes’ advisory board is stacked with security industry visionaries including, Mike Viscuso (VC, Founder & former CTO of Carbon Black), Tom Barsi (VP Business Development Palo Alto Networks), Anthony Bettini (Founder & CEO VulnCheck, Tech Editor of Hacking Exposed), Jeremy Carlson (Global Director of OEM Sales Kaspersky), and Brendan Hogan (SVP Corporate Development & Business Development NetBase Quid, formerly Strategy & Business Development VMWare).
About Carbonetes:
Carbonetes was founded to solve the shift-left security challenges in a microservices world. If you want faster development, distributed security compliance, and the development and security teams to not only be on speaking terms, but to be friends, then Carbonetes is for you.
Open-source BOM Diggity: https://github.com/carbonetes/diggity
Open-source Jacked: https://github.com/carbonetes/jacked
Try Carbonetes Service for free at https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B08C6P4PFZ
DeveloperWeek: https://www.developerweek.com/
