Blue Raven’s CEO Steps Down and is Replaced by Reed Farnsworth

I am thrilled to join a talented team dedicated to making a difference in the word. Leading Blue Raven is the fulfillment of a longtime dream to finally take part in the renewable energy movement.”OREM, UT, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben Peterson is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer of Blue Raven Solar after 8 years of service. Under Ben’s leadership, the company has become a household name in solar having helped tens of thousands of homeowners make the switch to renewable energy. Blue Raven ranked in the top 20 of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2021 and has ranked among Utah’s fastest growing companies for 8 years in a row. Ben received Glassdoor’s 2021 Employees’ Choice Awards as one of the Top 100 CEOs of American Large Companies. Blue Raven now employs over 1,000 people in addition to several thousand contractors across the nation.
“Blue Raven Solar has been the most rewarding professional endeavor of my life,” Peterson says. “I am proud of what we accomplished as a team and grateful for the opportunity to help so many homeowners across America go solar. With SunPower as our parent company, Blue Raven has never been better positioned to make an even larger contribution to the planet and to homeowners’ wallets.” Ben is stepping down to focus on family and pursue additional entrepreneurial ideas and interests.
Peterson will be replaced by Reed Farnsworth. For the past 4.5 years, Farnsworth has led sales and operations at Acima, most recently as Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. Reed has experience in both large and small organizations, first working at the Federal Reserve during the financial crisis of 2008 and later co-founding the first all-you-can-fly airlines, Surf Air and Beacon Air. He then became founder and CEO of EasyVerify and later joined Acima as COO. “I am thrilled to join such a talented team dedicated to making a positive difference in the word. Leading Blue Raven is the fulfillment of a longtime dream to finally take part in the renewable energy movement.”
Farnsworth holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Brigham Young University and a Master’s degree in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University. Farnsworth is also an adjunct professor at the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business.
About Blue Raven Solar
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has rapidly expanded to 22 states as a top residential solar company. Blue Raven Solar was acquired by SunPower in October of 2021. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunities to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power.
