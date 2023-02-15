Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,035 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 361,852 in the last 365 days.

Dutch CDMO MixMasters becomes part of Wellma Group

Swedish Wellma Group has joint forces with the Dutch health foods and sports supplements manufacturer MixMasters.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish Wellma Group has joint forces with the Dutch health foods and sports supplements manufacturer MixMasters. The company is active in the development and manufacture of powder products which are used in, among other things, protein shakes and meal replacements. MixMasters has had strong growth in recent years and has positioned itself as a leading developer and producer of custom-made products for innovative and leading brands across Europe.

MixMasters was founded in 2015 by Tom Geleijnse and Patrick Huizinga, and today the company has approximately 35 employees with a factory and headquarters in Duiven, the Netherlands. During 2022, the company's turnover amounted to approximately 6.5 million euro with strong profitability.

Wellma is a European group of companies focusing on the development and production of food supplements and niche pharmaceuticals. Following the accession of MixMasters, Wellma’s footprint now covers 7 production sites across 5 countries in Europe with HQ in Stockholm. The Swedish-founded group is well positioned to continue its journey toward becoming a leading full-service partner to B2C-players in Europe.

"We are pleased to now welcome MixMasters to Wellma. It is an innovative and fast-growing company that is a perfect addition to the group, adding both new leading production capabilities and new geographical coverage. MixMasters is a great company, highly certified, and led by two fantastic entrepreneurs. We see great synergy potential with the rest of the group both on the revenue and cost side and several projects have already been initiated. Overall, Wellma Group is very proud that they have decided to join us and be part of together building a European leader”, says Christian Merup, CEO of Wellma Group.

André Frisk
Wikberg&Frisk
email us here

You just read:

Dutch CDMO MixMasters becomes part of Wellma Group

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.