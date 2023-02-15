Dutch CDMO MixMasters becomes part of Wellma Group
Swedish Wellma Group has joint forces with the Dutch health foods and sports supplements manufacturer MixMasters.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swedish Wellma Group has joint forces with the Dutch health foods and sports supplements manufacturer MixMasters. The company is active in the development and manufacture of powder products which are used in, among other things, protein shakes and meal replacements. MixMasters has had strong growth in recent years and has positioned itself as a leading developer and producer of custom-made products for innovative and leading brands across Europe.
MixMasters was founded in 2015 by Tom Geleijnse and Patrick Huizinga, and today the company has approximately 35 employees with a factory and headquarters in Duiven, the Netherlands. During 2022, the company's turnover amounted to approximately 6.5 million euro with strong profitability.
Wellma is a European group of companies focusing on the development and production of food supplements and niche pharmaceuticals. Following the accession of MixMasters, Wellma’s footprint now covers 7 production sites across 5 countries in Europe with HQ in Stockholm. The Swedish-founded group is well positioned to continue its journey toward becoming a leading full-service partner to B2C-players in Europe.
"We are pleased to now welcome MixMasters to Wellma. It is an innovative and fast-growing company that is a perfect addition to the group, adding both new leading production capabilities and new geographical coverage. MixMasters is a great company, highly certified, and led by two fantastic entrepreneurs. We see great synergy potential with the rest of the group both on the revenue and cost side and several projects have already been initiated. Overall, Wellma Group is very proud that they have decided to join us and be part of together building a European leader”, says Christian Merup, CEO of Wellma Group.
André Frisk
Wikberg&Frisk
email us here