Access PEI office planned for Cornwall

CANADA, February 15 - An Access PEI office in Cornwall will help alleviate wait times, reduce travel, and improve service for residents.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for an approximate 3,000 square foot location to accommodate a new Access PEI location in Cornwall. The RFP closes March 9, 2023.

“As our population increases, we have to ensure that timely and convenient supports and services are available to everyone. We are looking for a location that is accessible along our public transportation route and has adequate space to provide coordinated government service delivery to Island residents.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Cory Deagle

According to the 2021 Census data from Statistics Canada, from 2016 to 2021, Prince Edward Island had the highest population growth in the country with an increase of 8 per cent. Queens County saw the largest growth with an increase of 9.7 per cent. Within that region, Cornwall led population growth with a 22.9 per cent increase, making it the 14th fastest growing municipality in Canada.

“Prince Edward Island continues to see rapid population growth, in particular in Queens County, and we have to match this representation with access to government services,” said Minister of Finance and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Cornwall-Meadowbank, Mark McLane. “An added location in Cornwall will better support the needs of Islanders living in Queens County and ensure continued community development.”

Access PEI has eight locations across Prince Edward Island and performs approximately 350,000 transactions for people per year. Roughly 40 per cent of all these provincial transactions are done at the Access PEI Charlottetown location. A ninth Access PEI location is opening March 2023 at Royalty Crossing in Charlottetown.

