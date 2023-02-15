Breaking ground at Georgetown Clean Tech Park

CANADA, February 15 - Work has begun on the future home of clean tech innovation and education in Prince Edward Island.

The Georgetown Clean Tech Park will be a 60-acre tax-free zone for clean tech companies. The park will be a destination that attracts companies, entrepreneurs and talent, all focused on advances in clean technology growth. It will also bring together people in key provincial priority areas including education, the economy and the environment, and will help create a new sector for growth on PEI.

The first building in the park will be the Clean Tech Learning and Innovation Centre, which will be home to the Clean Tech Academy. The Academy will offer programs in Clean Tech leadership, through a joint initiative with Holland College and the University of Prince Edward Island.

“If we are to make lasting changes in the sustainability of our province, we must connect education, industry and community, so that bright young minds can build on community know-how to develop the innovations that will power our future.” - Premier Dennis King

“While we work to reach our nation-leading net zero goals by 2040, the Georgetown Clean Tech Park will be a living lab, developing the ideas and the innovations that will make Prince Edward Island a world leader in sustainable technologies for decades to come.”

- Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

“This space will become a hub for the best in clean tech and future leaders of the sector to connect and share innovative ideas and solutions. By working together and investing in this park, we are on our way to a cleaner economy and a stronger tomorrow.”

- Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Minister Bloyce Thompson

“Holland College is very pleased to be involved in the Clean Tech Learning and Innovation Centre, in particular the Clean Tech Academy. In collaboration with UPEI, this joint initiative will focus on clean tech leadership. Together, we will be able to help train the next generation of leaders in terms of clean technologies. It is a very exciting venture which will pave the way for a healthier, more productive environment.”

- Dr. Alexander (Sandy) MacDonald, President and CEO, Holland College

“It’s exciting to see this project advance as the transition to clean energy is an excellent real-world learning opportunity for our students in sustainability. These investments in educating Clean Tech leaders and innovators are investments for our future here on PEI and beyond.”

- UPEI Interim President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Greg Keefe

