Pactiv Evergreen and AmSty Launch Circular Polystyrene Food Packaging Products

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help major food brands achieve important sustainability goals, Pactiv Evergreen, a leading manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America, is teaming up with AmSty, the leading manufacturer of polystyrene in North America and a pioneer in circular recycling of polystyrene. Pactiv Evergreen will soon offer customers innovative foam polystyrene packaging products with AmSty’s post-consumer recycled content derived from advanced recycling technologies.



“Pactiv Evergreen produces thousands of products in more than a dozen materials that protect, package and display fresh food and beverages,” said Eric Wulf, president of Pactiv Evergreen’s food merchandising business unit. “Our broad material expertise enables us to support our customers quickly and effectively as they seek more sustainable products. Our collaboration with AmSty expands our portfolio of circular packaging, and we’re pleased to offer this solution to our customers.”

Based on a mass-balance approach, select Pactiv Evergreen packaging will use ISCC PLUS-certified recycled polystyrene from AmSty. ISCC PLUS is an internationally recognized certification process for circular content, which audits the supply chain from end-to-end. Consumers can feel confident about purchasing a product linked to ISCC PLUS-certified recycled content derived from advanced recycling technologies.

“We are excited to collaborate with Pactiv Evergreen in this groundbreaking effort. With our post-consumer polystyrene recycling process now certified by ISCC, we can introduce and scale up polystyrene circularity in a meaningful way,” said Tim Barnette, vice president of polymers and sustainability for AmSty. “As brands look toward more sustainable food merchandising and packaging options, polystyrene foam makes sense. Its lightweight and performance qualities make it a desirable material. Now, with the addition of circular content through advanced recycling, it makes even more sense.”

Pactiv Evergreen will begin offering customers the ability to purchase packaging linked to ISCC PLUS-certified post-consumer recycled polystyrene derived from advanced recycling technologies using mass balance allocation in the first half of 2023.

“It’s rewarding to support our customers in their efforts to have a positive impact on the environment,” said Lynn Dyer, chief sustainability and public affairs officer for Pactiv Evergreen. “We’re committed to our company’s purpose of ‘Packaging a Better Future’ by providing innovative, sustainable solutions. This new material furthers progress on our goal that by 2030, 100% of our products will be made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials.”

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. With a team of approximately 16,000 employees, the company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

About AmSty

AmSty is a leading integrated producer of styrene monomer and polystyrene, offering sustainable solutions and services to customers in a variety of global markets. AmSty is a member of the American Chemistry Council and its Responsible Care® initiative, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. AmSty is a joint venture equally owned by Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and Trinseo LLC. For more information, visit www.amsty.com.

Media Contacts:

Beth Kelly – Pactiv Evergreen

(412) 303.4771

beth.kelly@pactivevergreen.com

Jessica Michan – AmSty

(346) 413-4570

jmichan@amsty.com