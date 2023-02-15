Choate Construction Company Joins the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance as an Innovator Sponsor
We are very excited to get to know and serve the partners of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance”ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance continues to expand its reach by adding new members and sponsors in the first quarter of 2023 Choate Construction Company, a 100% employee-owned construction management firm, located in Atlanta, Georgia, has come on board as an Innovator Sponsor and will be a valuable addition to the GMA Advisory Board.
— Croswell Brim, Director of Operations
Founded in 1989, Choate Construction strives to lead the industry in financially viable and functional construction solutions. By investing in tools to promote advances in safety, virtual construction, sustainable construction, preconstruction, and risk mitigation, Choate remains at the forefront of industry standards.
As one of the largest general contractors in the Southeast, Choate considers our reputation our number one asset, with future success founded upon the strength of our client relationships and our employees. Choate excels in both base and interior construction with office locations in Atlanta, Charleston, Charlotte, Nashville, Raleigh, and Savannah.
"We are committed to giving our clients a streamlined, reliable manufacturing facility. One that promotes logistical, operational, and energy efficiencies; maximizes productive capacity; and ultimately, allowing our clients to do what they do best. We enjoy the collaboration that GMA provides us through hosting plant tours and networking events. This is the most active and innovative manufacturing organization we’ve been a part of to date.” Said Croswell Brim, Director of Operations. “We are very excited to get to know and serve the partners of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance.”
For more info about these upcoming events, visit https://www.georgiamanufacturingalliance.com/events/
“Many of our GMA members are expanding their operations and several are locating new facilities in Georgia. Due to this growth, they have been searching for a construction partner familiar with the specific challenges faced by manufacturers. We are excited to welcome Choate Construction to our organization to fill these needs” said Jason Moss, CEO of the Georgia Manufacturing Alliance. “We are proud to have them join GMA as an Innovator Sponsor and provide educational support to manufacturers in our area.”
ABOUT GMA: The Georgia Manufacturing Alliance (GMA) is a membership-based industry organization founded in 2008 to support Georgia’s manufacturing community. GMA provides monthly plant tours, educational sessions, tradeshows, and unique networking opportunities designed to help make profitable business connections for its members. The Georgia Manufacturing Directory, Georgia Manufacturing Summit, Georgia Manufacturing Calendar, and Buy From Georgia website are additional resources provided by GMA. To learn more about the organization, membership, and upcoming events, please call 770-338-0051 or visit their website https://www.georgiamanufacturingalliance.com/
