Anstead Travels the World Five Lines at a Time

The power of the limerick to transport readers to placesCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel the world with the company of one of the cheekiest collections of limericks you can find today. James Anstead’s Around the World in Five Lines will entertain you for hours on end with the zany and witty poems written within its pages.
The limerick is one of the most hilarious forms of poetry, and Anstead uses it to its full potential to create his stories about each place covered in the book. And make no mistake, there are a lot; his limericks will have you laughing your way across the Americas, chuckling to yourself as you hitchhike through Europe, laughing at the tongue-in-cheek jokes as you enter Asia, and even elicit a chortle or two as you go into Africa.
Anstead has mastered the fine art of condensing fun “factoids” about each location covered in his book into the five lines in each limerick, and each bite-sized coverage will have you splitting your sides as you go along. Take, for example, his limerick about Cork:
“A strapping young lad from Cork / Greatly enjoyed eating roast pork. / However, when he was provided a feast, / He behaved like a beast, / Because he was given no fork.”
Or perhaps you would prefer to go to Hell—Michigan or Norway, depending on your interpretation of the limerick:
“A civic-minded old gent from Hell / A visitor's fears tried to dispel. / "Though the name may conjure visions satanic, / Really, there is no reason to panic. / I can't think of a nicer place to dwell.”
James Anstead has been writing and reading literature since he was a young man. A teacher by profession, he writes his limericks in his spare time. Buy a copy of Around the World in Five Lines today at your favorite local bookstore. Alternatively, you may also purchase the book online via Amazon.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
