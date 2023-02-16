Office 365 Backup Tool upgraded verison of Shoviv Software
This press release is distributed to inform users about upgraded version of Office 365 Backup Tool by Shoviv that can securely take a backup of Office 365 data.DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoviv software has updated Office 365 Backup and Restore Tool to make it more advanced. This updated version offers an incremental export option in order to prevent data duplicity. Using this option, users also resume the Office 365 mailbox backup task if it gets paused. Apart from this, Shoviv Office 365 Backup and Restore Tool provides many features that users can easily back up Microsoft 365 data. Let’s discuss some additional features of the Shoviv Office 365 Backup and Restore Tool.
Advanced features of this backup software
• No restrictions on adding multiple Office 365 mailboxes.
• Keeps the originality of the folder hierarchy and integrity of data.
• Provides a simple user interface to understand it easily.
• Quickly searches for the desired items.
• Filter option to select the needed items for backup.
• Offers various file formats to back up Office 365 emails, such as PST, HTML, MBOX, EML, etc.
• A backup/restore job Scheduler is also available to schedule the Office 365 mailbox backup task.
Some more facilities that an organization or individual user demands in software:
Capability to handle multiple jobs: The capability of this software to run numerous jobs at a time helps save maximum time. Moreover, the speed of the process remains the same even after running numerous jobs.
Smooth user interface: This tool's smooth user interface makes it easy for all users. Even users who lack technical knowledge can process the Office 365 mailbox backup process without any difficulty.
Accurate and quick results: Talk about the accuracy; it processes the backup of Microsoft 365 data without compromising a single item. It is able to make the backup of data in the blink of an eye.
For more details, visit: https://www.shoviv.com/office365-backup.html
Words from Shoviv’s CEO
Shoviv Office 365 Backup and Restore Tool is completely designed to make an effortless backup of Office 365 data. The features credits in the software are able to back up data in minimal time. Mr. Vivek Chaube, CEO of Shoviv software, believes in client satisfaction and always works to provide more reliable software.
About Us
Shoviv software was established in the year 2017 to ease the backup, restoring, migration, recovery, and many more tasks. It offers many features and a user-friendly GUI that makes the software handy for all users. New users also use Shoviv’s tool without any difficulty. Shoviv offers software for cloud-based SaaS such as Shoviv G Suite Backup and Restore Tool, Shoviv Office 365 Backup and Restore Tool, and many more.
To know more about the software:
Visit - https://www.shoviv.com/office365-backup.html
Company – Shoviv Software Pvt Ltd
Email – support@shoviv.com
Phone - +91-8171144903
Divya Chauhan
Shoviv Software Pvt Ltd
+91 81711 44903
support@shoviv.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram