EHACCP.org Announces New Spanish Online HACCP Training And Certification Platform
The Spanish HACCP training website offered by ehaccp.org is specifically tailored to the needs of South American and Spanish speaking companies.
Este programa fue muy completo y estructurado para ser completado a su propio ritmo. El material estaba repleto de información y verificaba tus conocimientos.”LUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ehaccp.org, a leading provider of food safety consulting services, specifically HACCP training and HACCP certification, has announced the launch of a new Spanish HACCP training website, capacitacionappccenlinea.org. The website is designed to provide South American companies with a convenient and effective way to receive HACCP training in their native language.
The Spanish HACCP training website offered by ehaccp.org is based on the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) principles, which are internationally recognized as the standard for food safety. The website offers a range of training programs, including HACCP for food manufacturers, HACCP for food service, and HACCP for retail.
"We're excited to launch this new Spanish HACCP training website for South American companies," said Stephen Sockett], CEO of ehaccp.org. "We understand the unique needs and challenges facing South American companies when it comes to food safety, and we believe that our new website will provide them with the training and resources they need to ensure the safety and quality of their products."
The Spanish HACCP training website offered by ehaccp.org is specifically tailored to the needs of South American companies, with a focus on the specific regulatory requirements and cultural norms of the region. The website offers a range of training options, including online courses, webinars, and in-person training sessions.
"We recognize the importance of providing HACCP training in the local language and culture of our clients," said Stephen Sockett. "Our new Spanish HACCP training website is just one example of our commitment to providing high-quality, effective, and culturally sensitive food safety consulting services to companies around the world."
The online HACCP training program offered by ehaccp.org is available to students around the world and is delivered through an easy-to-use online learning platform. The program consists of a series of modules, each of which is followed by a quiz to test the student's understanding of the material. Students who successfully complete the program will receive a certificate of completion, which is recognized by regulatory agencies and industry organizations around the world.
For more information about the Spanish HACCP training website offered by ehaccp.org, visit their website at www.capacitacionappccenlinea.org.
