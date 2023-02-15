Youssef Barakat joins 4T’s Senior Management Team

Youssef Barakat 4T Senior Management Team

The financial brokerage firm 4T has announced the joining of veteran business leader and financial services expert Youssef Barakat to its Senior Management team

DUBAI, UAE, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youssef Barakat, a seasoned business leader with a background in financial services, has joined the senior management team at 4T to help drive global expansion and diversify the brokerage firm's product offering.

With over 20 years of experience in Forex and Bullion trading, sales, and brokerage, Youssef brings a wealth of knowledge to the team.

He began his career as a trainee trader with Tulletts in Tokyo and London, and subsequently held senior trader positions in Dubai and Geneva.

In 2005, Youssef took on a senior management role as COO and Head of Trading at an international financial brokerage firm based in Abu Dhabi, where he was responsible for setting up the company from the ground up and acquiring its license.

From 2009 to 2013, Youssef served as a Senior Sales Trader with a focus on business development and closing technically complex sales with clients from Europe, the Middle East, and Russia. During that period, he also held senior management roles with expanded responsibilities, including leading the delivery of multi-asset, low latency copy and signal trading strategies across various financial brokerage firms.

In 2014 Youssef was appointed CEO of a global financial brokerage firm, leading growth, digital transformation and fintech innovation.

"I am thrilled to join 4T and look forward to leveraging my skills and experience to expand and grow the business to new heights, including expanding into Europe and Asia,” Youssef said about joining 4T.

He added: "We plan to do this by leveraging our skills and experience in the industry. The specific goals mentioned are expanding our presence into Europe and Asia and improving our technology offerings, such as our trading app - 4T Trader. We are looking to increase the company's reach and competitiveness by entering new and potentially more lucrative markets and offering cutting-edge technology to clients. Additionally, we are looking to expand to more regulated jurisdictions which can also be beneficial to the company. We are determined and confident in achieving these goals, and we will work hard to achieve them."

About 4T

4T is licensed by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) and supported by 4T Technology, our cutting-edge technology hub in Switzerland, providing clients online access to global financial markets, including Forex, Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, Equities and more. The group have an affiliate office in Dubai licensed by the Department of Economic Development (DED) and are expanding their coverage into Africa, with a training academy in Ivory Coast and Egypt. Consistently recognised as the leading financial centre in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, our presence in Dubai is a pivotal business hub for the trading industry and marks 4T’s intention to establish itself as a world leader in financial services.

Commission-free trading is available immediately for all customers, and the onboarding process for new clients is automated – meaning that opening an account is a quick and easy process.

Backed by award-winning in-house technology and a breadth of tools, our clients benefit from expert guidance and support, insightful analysis, and in-depth market reports. For more information, please visit www.4t.com.