BR Softech At ICE London 2023: Demonstrated The Future of Metaverse
BR Softech Joined ICE London at N10-424BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 edition of ICE London brought forth immense business opportunities, and business leads for 35,000+ gaming pioneers and 650+ exhibitors who joined to showcase their innovations and developments. This annual gaming event was launched from 7-9 February 2023 at ExCel London. It was organized by Clarion Gaming in collaboration with GamCare and GambleAware. ICE London 2023 exceeded the benchmark by introducing world-class exhibitions throughout the 4 days of in-depth learning.
It was an outstanding networking opportunity for Sports Industry leaders, investors and budding entrepreneurs who attended the various exhibitors and witnessed their demonstrations while making future connections. This global gaming and gambling event showcased record-breaking initiatives such as Pitch ICE, Consumer Protection Zone, Ampersand, Esports Arena, Hosted Buyer Programme, and ICE 365 Live to offer all visitors an experience that is unforgettable.
How BR Softech Contributed As an Exhibitor At ICE London 2023
VR Casino As a leading iGaming development company, BR Softech made its embarking presence at ICE London 2023 as an exhibitor towards innovation and change. It was one of the three companies at ICE London that showcased VR technology and gadgets to all the visitors who attended the event. Their innovation-driven tools and developments made a huge impact as they were promoting the future of the metaverse and the advancement of VR-game development.
Being a pioneer in the gaming and gambling industries, BR Softech successfully delivered 400+ live demonstrations to all the visitors who visited and interacted with their leading experts. The company showcased its latest and next-generation solutions of pppoker, live dealer casino, VR, metaverse and muti-gaming platforms that converted into interactive discussions and future business partnerships. Moreover, they also discussed their future invention related to the future-ready payment gateway, Fastag, which ensures safe, fast and seamless transactions in the iGaming industry.
In a keynote address, Mr Nitin Garg, Co-Founder & CEO, BR Softech said, “It was a great platform for us as we showcased our timeless efforts and innovations through tech-enabled VR and live casino dealer tools and solutions that were appreciated by our visitors. It was an honour to be a part of this global event as we made great connections and networks with leading industry veterans from across different industries.”
As a leading participant, BR Softech joined ICE London 2023 at Stand N10-424 and stole the show by demonstrating revolutionary innovations in different domains, including sportsbook, eSports, iGaming, live casino games, metaverse casino, VR games, slot & poker games. The company not only showcased the demos of the future-ready VR tools and solutions but also allowed visitors to try on and harness the live experience.
In order to appreciate the theme of stronger togetherness, BR Softech introduced the latest market trends, technologies and solutions that enhance the outlook and performance of both gaming and the gambling industry as a whole. They delivered live presentations that complemented the entire flow of the event.
