Food Packaging Equipment Market to Perceive Excellent CAGR of 6.3% Globally by 2031 - Arpac LLC, GEA Group, IMA Group

The increased demand for ready-to-eat natural and organic food products that are very perishable encourage the packaging sector.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Food Packaging Equipment Market by Equipment (Bottling Line; Cartoning; Case Handling; Closing; Filling & Dosing; Form, Fill & Seal; Labelling, Decorating & Coding; Palletizing; Wrapping & Bundling; and Others), Application (Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Dairy, Bakery & Snack, Frozen, Candy & Confectionery, Cereal & Grain, Perishable Prepared, and Shelf Stable), and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". As per the report, the global food packaging equipment industry was accounted for $18.25 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $33.14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘁𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀

Rise in urbanization and increase in number of supermarket and hypermarkets have boosted the growth of the global food packaging equipment market. However, rise of counterfeit food packaging hampers the market growth. On the contrary, advancement in technology and rise in awareness regarding component and content of packaging box would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲:

The key players operating in the global food packaging equipment market are Arpac LLC, Bosch Packaging Technology, Coesia Group, GEA Group, IMA Group, Ishida, Multivac, Inc., Nichrome India Ltd., Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., and Oystar Holding GmbH.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, dominated in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global food packaging equipment market. In addition, the region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to product's widespread application in end-use sectors and rise in local manufacturing and consumer income.

𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦 𝗢𝗙 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗬

-> Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market in terms of value during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

-> Meat, poultry, and seafood are the fastest growing segment of the market in 2020, and shelf stable segment was the largest contributor in 2020.

-> The Asia-Pacific food packaging equipment market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

-> North America accounted for approximately one-seventh share in the market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%during the forecast period.

Rise in demand for equipment in developing countries is expected to drive the growth of the food packaging equipment market. Manufacturers' increased efforts in R&D propel the food packaging equipment market in a positive direction. The surge in demand for ready-to-eat, dairy, and other perishable products, as well as convenience food items, is expected to boost the food packaging equipment market growth. Growth in health consciousness and change in eating patterns are projected to drive growth in the global food packaging equipment market during the forecast period.

