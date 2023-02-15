Healee’s CEO and Co-Founder Hristo Kosev Accepted into Forbes Technology Council
Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives.
I am honored to be joining this prestigious council and am looking forward to contributing my experience to help accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hristo Kosev, CEO and co-founder of fast-growing health tech company Healee, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.
— Hristo Kosev, CEO of Healee
Hristo Kosev was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Hristo Kosev into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Hristo has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Hristo will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Hristo will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
“Forbes Technology Council brings together some of the most progressive leaders in the telehealth industry,” said Hristo Kosev. “I am honored to be joining this prestigious council and am looking forward to contributing my experience to help accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare.”
To see the entire collection of Healee’s expertise, visit the company's resource center.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
ABOUT HEALEE
Healee helps digital health innovators quickly implement unique virtual care models with advanced technology adaptable to any use case. Healee’s unique platform configurability allows creating a fully-branded patient experience and enabling all organizational workflows for telehealth, digital check-in and scheduling. A Healee-based platform replaces a multitude of existing tools to alleviate digital fatigue, fit clinical processes closely and integrate with top EHR, e-prescription, billing, and other systems. Learn more at Healee.com.
Dimana Doneva
Healee
+359 89 914 0789
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn