Modern Pythian Games launches first international painting and poetry online competition to reach grassroots artisans
Ram Niwas Goel, Hon'ble Speaker, Delhi Vidhan Sabha launched the competition and Delhi Pythian Council. Manoj Tiwari, MP and Singer is Delhi State ambassadorNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first global cultural movement known as "Modern Pythian Games" begins in Delhi with the launch of the first Pythian Games global poetry and painting online competition and the Delhi Pythian Council as its first state unit.
Shri Ram Niwas Goel, Hon'ble Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly, launched the Delhi Pythian Council and Global Online Competition in the presence of Shri Bijender Goel, Founder, Modern Pythian Games, and Secretary General, International Pythian Council. The Deputy High Commissioner for Cyprus, H.E. Yiannakis Makridis, the Indian President, Shri B.H. Anilkumar, IAS, and many other important dignitaries and guests were there.
The chief guest, Mr. Ram Niwas Goel, appreciated the idea of modern Pythian games and explained the historical background of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. He stated that Pythian Games will be very beneficial to artists and players in the future and pledged his cooperation whenever it is required. He also stated that he will look into joining the Modern Pythian Games at Delhi Sports University.
Bijender Goel, founder of Modern Pythian Games, said that Modern Pythian Games is launching the first international poetry and painting competition for poets and painters. It is being launched on an experimental basis, and the idea is to use modern Pythian Games to reach each poet, painter, and other artist at the grassroots level. Now the artists can participate in the international competitions by sitting in villages, and they will be able to earn through this concept in the coming years. They need to register themselves at www.pythiangames.org and participate.
This is an effort to bring all artisans under the single roof of Modern Pythian Games and make revolutionary changes in artisans' lives. The idea of modern Pythian Games is spreading around the world like wildfire, making it the first cultural movement in history. The presence of foreign diplomats today is a great example of this.
He added. "It is the beginning of a new era for artisans, cultural activists, and traditional game players," he added. Modern Pythian Games will be a gateway for them to establish themselves as celebrities in various arts categories (music, dance, poetry, painting, fashion, culinary, ecology, architecture, robotics, graphic design, traditional games, and martial arts) at an international level, promote tourism, and strengthen the economies of respective member nations. "We will start cultural education programmes and establish global awards in every art category."
He also praised Mr. Sahil Seth, IRS, President of the Delhi Pythian Council, and his team for how hard they were working and wished them the best of luck.
Mr. Panos Tsafos, First Secretary of the Embassy of Greece, read the message from Greek Ambassador H.E. Demetrios Ioannou and delivered his speech on his behalf, extending full support and cooperation to the Modern Pythian Games. The other diplomats were Col. Mohammad Tuhtanazarv, Uzbekistan; Mr. Fotoglou SYROS; Col. Georgios Rimagmos; Ms. Vasiliki TSIANA from the Greek Embassy; and Ms. Oyun Batskukh from Mongolia. The Modern Pythian Games were also supported by Dalip Singh, IAS, Sanjay Kumar, IPS, Narender Kumar, IAS, Major General B.K. Sharma, and Sqn. Ldr. RTS Chhina, who were all at the launch ceremony.
The poets Anil Agravanshi, Shayar Mohan Muntazir, and Mr. Satish Pathak, a well-known flutist, gave amazing performances for the guests.
Modern Pythian Games are to arts, culture, and traditional games what the Olympics are to sports. The Pythian Games and the Olympic Games come from the same Greek land; both existed in the same era and were discontinued together in 394 A.D. Modern Olympic Games were reinstated in 1894, and the founder, Mr. Bijender Goel, reinstated modern Pythian Games in 2022.
