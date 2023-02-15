Lenercom Releases Lenercom Energon Max Portable Home Energy Storage System

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2023) - Lenercom, a high-tech company that provides integrated solutions for photovoltaic energy storage for home and commercial users, has released the Lenercom Energon Max, a mobile home energy storage system. With its outdoor multi-scene use, comprehensive performance, and compact "suitcase" design, it expands the new form of home and mobile energy storage in multiple scenarios and brings in the era of portable home energy storage systems.

Lenercom Energon Max aims to solve the limitations of the large size and fixed installation of home energy storage systems and offer stability and reliability.

The Lenercom Energon Max is a mobile power station with a rated output power of 3000W and a battery capacity of 3840Wh, meeting the electricity needs of most outdoor tourism and outdoor work. The Lenercom Energon Max is also a home energy storage system, incorporating lithium iron phosphate batteries, bidirectional inverters, UPS, and more comprehensive safety protection technologies that may only be found in traditional home energy storage systems. It can form a home microgrid system with photovoltaic systems through charging packages.

Lenercom's main products include Residential Energy Storage System (RESS), Commercial Energy Storage System (CESS), Portable Energy Storage System (PESS) and other products and system solutions that use advanced technologies.

