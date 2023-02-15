Perigee Direct Offers New General Purpose Two-Part Epoxy Adhesive
EINPresswire.com/ -- The epoxy adhesives are extremely versatile and their ability to work with most metals, plastics, and wood, and withstand extreme environmental conditions makes them ideal for all kinds of applications.
Perigee Direct, a company specializing in the production and supply of specialty consumables, has recently offered new premium quality, general purpose two-part epoxy adhesives to customers. The company deals in a wide variety of consumables including adhesives, resins, dispensing & filling equipment, plastic welding materials & filaments, and equipment mounting systems and kits, which it supplies to Sciences and Industrial organizations of all sizes.
The two new epoxy adhesives offered by Perigee are the Loctite 1C Epoxy (HYSOL) and the Loctite 0151 Epoxy Ultra Clear Gel. Both of these adhesives are products of Loctite, a renowned adhesive company synonymous with quality and reliability.
The Loctite EA (Hysol) 1C Epoxy Kit comes with a set of reusable mixing sheet sticks. It is an off-white colored, highly-versatile general-purpose epoxy adhesive also usable as sealant. It has a 25 minute working time with 24hr full cure time, and works with most metals, plastics, and wood. It can withstand severe environmental conditions, and is sandable/machinable. EA (Hysol) 1C delivers great strength with a shear strength of 1500 psi, and has good temperature resistance with a maximum operating temperature of+250 °F. It includes all accessories needed to mix, seal, and re-mix for future jobs or projects.
The Loctite EA 0151 on the other hand is an epoxy adhesive that comes in a 3.3 oz kit. The general purpose adhesive features a 50-minute work life and is great for use on fiber optic components. It has a material compatibility which includes glass, metal, and plastic.
Perigee can ship the products to any customers in the United States. It regularly ships their product to Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and can ship to virtually any address in the world. To ensure that customers receive their order in the shortest time, the company ships out all orders made by 4pm CST on the same day while charging fair and honest express shipping rates.
Speaking about their business, the company’s founder co-founder Fred said, “Our goal is to fulfill the needs of our customers in the most efficient way. Whether you need just one cartridge or packet for a small project, or large demand for a major production line, we are ready to get you moving. Our seasoned team of qualified experts will suggest the right formulas and tools to get you moving. When you make a purchase from us you can expect a wholesome customer experience, from honest and fair prices, fast and reliable shipping, flexible payments, to friendly and respectable support from our team.”
About Perigee Direct:
Founded by long-time aviation engineers and mechanics Fred & Charlie in 2003 to develop products for conserving water in landscape irrigation networks, Perigee Direct is a company that has expanded its field to supply a diverse array of specialty products and services to sciences, aerospace, technologists, and universities.
