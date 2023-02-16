Visual Search: The Hidden Influencer for Online Shoppers in India
INDIA, ASIA PACIFIC, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViSenze's latest statistics reveal that image search was used 1.4 billion times in 2022 across India -- a 180 percent growth from the previous year. Fashion and apparel were the most searched items, making up 72% of all image searches while footwear, jewelry, and ethnic wear also saw a significant increase in product searches, accounting for 44% of all searches.
As e-commerce continues to grow in India, mainly fuelled by tier 2 and tier 3 cities, especially given the mass adoption of online shopping in ‘Bharat’. However, consumers often face language barriers in describing most products. With over 120 major languages and thousands of dialects, text or voice search alone is not enough for retailers to reach a broader audience.
This is where the power of visual search comes in. By simply taking a screenshot or photo, customers can easily and accurately find the products they are looking for. And with the advancements in AI computer vision technology, shoppers can now even receive recommendations for complementary products.
Visual search is particularly popular among Gen Z shoppers who are style-conscious and heavily influenced by social platforms. ViSenze, a leader in AI-Powered Visual Search, is powering this transformation for several leading retailers, including four out of the top 5 in India. Image search traffic now contributes between 9 to 14 percent of their overall search traffic and generates higher conversions than text search.
During the 2022 Diwali festival, the trend was evident, with a 17% year-on-year increase in online sales, and ViSenze Visual Search was used close to 140 million times. An interesting observation was how shoppers took snapshots of products and compared results across different retailers before making the final purchase.
"Visual search is the hidden influencer driving the future of e-commerce in India," said Oliver Tan, CEO and Co-Founder of ViSenze. "It provides consumers with an easy and accurate way to search for products while helping retailers better connect and retain their target audience. We are proud to be at the forefront of this technology and look forward to its continued impact."
About ViSenze
ViSenze helps retailers increase revenue by delivering exceptional search and discovery experiences that make it easier for shoppers to discover products. Retailers like Rakuten, Zalora, Meesho, Myntra, and DFS trust ViSenze to power their product search, recommendations, and tagging. To learn why the world’s leading brands trust ViSenze, visit www.visenze.com.
ViSenze Media Relations
