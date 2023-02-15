A Picture Book Marketing Victory
The Burbank Group Wins a 2022 Platinum Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award.
Having the prestigious Summit judges honor my education marketing approach with a Platinum MEA is an incredible endorsement, especially given the impressive and extensive international competition.”ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International award-winning brand strategy boutique, The Burbank Group, LLC., wins a Platinum in the 2022 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award (MEA) competition. Founder/author Karen M. Greenwald’s win celebrates her non-traditional marketing approach for her picture book, A VOTE FOR SUSANNA, THE FIRST WOMAN MAYOR.
— Karen M. Greenwald
“History essentially ignored Susanna Salter’s world-captivating triumph for over a century,” Greenwald said. “I strongly believed the unknown details could galvanize important conversations between and among children and adults. Having the prestigious Summit judges honor my educational marketing with a Platinum MEA is an incredible endorsement, especially given the impressive and extensive international competition. I am also proud that everyone from the Kansas State Library, the Library of Congress Center for the Book, to women mayors across the country have supported, shared, and emotionally connected with Susanna’s story through my book and strategic initiatives."
According to Tom MacDonald, Director of Sales & Marketing of Albert Whitman & Co., “Karen was essential to the book’s success. She raised awareness of Susanna’s unique place in U.S. history. We commend and thank Karen for her dedication to sharing this story and inspiring young girls to make a difference in their communities."
The Summit Awards organization is an international arbiter that celebrates companies and individuals whose creative efforts and marketing acumen stand out for their ingenuity and success. To win a Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award, winners must excel in changing, influencing, and/or reinforcing audience knowledge, attitudes, or beliefs.
“The Marketing Effectiveness Award competition is rigorous. A Platinum Award for Karen M. Greenwald’s debut book shows her agility, strategy, and delivery skills in a crowded market,” said Jocelyn Luciano, Executive Director of the Summit Awards.
This year’s competition received submissions from 1900 companies. Entrants ranged from small and mid-sized agencies to large entities such as Bank of America and AmericanEagle.com, to name a few. Enterprises hailed from Australia, Austria, Canada, Columbia, India, Kuwait, Philippines, the Republic of Korea, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
“Winning a Summit Creative Award is a significant accomplishment in one’s career. With vetted judges, tough judging criteria, two-phase blind judging processes, and strict bylaws limiting winners, only deserving entries receive recognition,” said Luciano. “The creative work this year was outstanding. Watching the judges debate the details of individual entries in the run-off for the top spots was inspiring.”
ABOUT KAREN M. GREENWALD
Karen M. Greenwald’s debut, A VOTE FOR SUSANNA, THE FIRST WOMAN MAYOR, was named a Kansas 2022 Notable Book. The Kansas State Center for the Book honored it as their Library of Congress Great Reads from Great Places selection. Greenwald's book represented Kansas at the 2022 Library of Congress National Book Festival. It also appeared on A Mighty Girl's 2021 Books of the Year list. Greenwald has been admitted to The Children's Book Guild and belongs to SCBWI and 12×12. She co-founded #SunWriteFun, a popular nonfiction writing contest raising money for/awareness of minority kidlit charities. Her next nonfiction book launches in 2024. Professionally, Greenwald is a brand strategy boutique owner whose work has won numerous international awards for STEM creative, writing, video, rebranding, and self-promotion. She is also a non-practicing attorney with extensive government experience.
Learn more about Karen M. Greenwald's books or #SunWriteFun at www.karengreenwald.com
ABOUT A VOTE FOR SUSANNA, THE FIRST WOMAN MAYOR
Published by Albert Whitman (2021), this multi-award-winning book is the first and only one written about Mayor Salter’s 1887 election. In 1887, the state of Kansas gave women the right to vote in municipal elections. However, some men in the city of Argonia, Kansas didn’t think women should have a say in choosing their next mayor. So, they put a woman on the ballot―as a joke―but soon they would find the joke was on them. Narrated by a grandmother who remembered what happened on that election day, this is the true story of a woman who stood up for her right to vote and accomplished so much more. Readers learn about Salter's tension-charged journey, the international attention her ceiling-breaking victory garnered, and the impact it had on the fight for women’s equality (most notably, in Kansas). Karen M. Greenwald's research included personal ephemera, which allowed her to share insight into the mind of a forgotten heroine.
A VOTE FOR SUSANNA can be purchased at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, or wherever books are sold.
For more information or book guides, visit: www.karengreenwald.com
ABOUT THE BURBANK GROUP, LLC.
Located outside Washington DC, The Burbank Group is a premier brand identity boutique. We’ve won 17 international awards for client work. Our fresh, imaginative solutions memorably define, strategize, and deliver your message via award-winning creative print, digital content, brochures, websites, media work, logo design, advertisements, and marketing counsel. From the entertainment, event, and hospitality industries, to the tech sector, law firms, and educational institutions, The Burbank Group gets clients the attention they deserve.
For more information, visit: www.burbankgroup.net
