The Kubuntu Focus Team Announces the 2nd-Generation NX Desktop Model
Kubuntu Focus has expanded their system offerings, with the new 12th Generation Intel® CPU desktop system.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Kubuntu Focus team announced NX GEN 2, the second generation of the Focus NX small form-factor desktop. This is their fourth model optimized for Kubuntu 22.04 LTS and the KDE Plasma interface.
This new model is small, fast, quiet, and power efficient, with a total system TDP of just 35 Watts. The i7-1260P 12th-generation Intel® CPU has 12 cores and 16 threads, providing performance that outstrips HEDT CPUs from just a few years ago. The IRIS Xe iGPU is also 3x faster than the 10th generation, and can drive up to four 4K displays concurrently. Systems start at $955 and are built to order with up to 64 GB of 3200 Mhz dual-channel RAM, 6 TB of total storage (2 TB NVMe, 4 TB SSD), and optional full-disk encryption.
The NX GEN 2 is rated for 24/7 operation and has many high-speed ports and features to support high performance devices:
* 1 x Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 Gig+, up to 2.4 Gbit/s 802.11 ax
* 1 x Bluetooth 5.3
* 3 x USB-A 3.2 (2 in front, one in rear)
* 1 x USB-A 2.0 (rear)
* 1 x Audio Jack 3.5mm Headphone + Mic (front)
* 2 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4a (rear)
* 2 x HDMI 2.1 (rear)
* 1 x RJ-45 Intel i225-V 2.5 GbE LAN (rear)
* 1 x Kensington Lock Mount
* 1 x Cable Management Bracket
* 1 x VESA Monitor-Mount Bracket
“We feel the NX GEN 2 is a great replacement for 2- or 3-year-old high-performance systems: its CPU performance is excellent, yet it is far quieter and uses much less space and power,” says Michael Mikowski, General Manager. “The second generation improves on the first with better single- and multi-core performance, greater expandability, and updated ports.”
“Of course, the excellent hardware is only half of the story. Like with all our systems, we constantly test and distribute hardware optimizations through regular package upgrades. For example, the hardware-support subsystem for the NX GEN 2 adjusts the iGPU configuration to minimize flicker and maximize performance. We also ensure the system and kernel configuration is eGPU-ready and tested.”
About Kubuntu Focus
Kubuntu Focus works to provide the best out-of-the-box Linux experience and saves customers time every day by building on KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS and Kubuntu 22.04 LTS with:
* Carefully selected and configured curated apps
* Hundreds of UX and hardware-specific optimizations
* Unique and useful GUI tools
* Constantly tested kernels, graphics drivers updates, and desktop upgrades
* Quality high-speed NVMe drives and RAM
* Searchable HOWTOs designed specifically for your Focus system
* Live Support via phone, email, or remote session
“... Kubuntu Focus isn’t just a system, it’s also quite a curation of tools and software and libraries for specific applications. What I like about this use-case approach is that it gives solid actual recommendations about how you can use the power of Linux and Open Source Software in the real world ...” -Video by InfinitelyGalactic about the Kubuntu Focus Project
