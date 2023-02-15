Netpathie of Switzerland Joins the Global STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign

STOP. THINK. CONNECT. - The Global Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign Netpathie

Messaging Convention (STC) seals partnership with Swiss NGO Netpathie to deploy the STOP. THINK. CONNECT. cybersecurity awareness campaign in Switzerland

The STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Campaign supports all of us in strengthening our knowledge and awareness. Furthermore, the participating organizations can exchange experiences, knowledge and tools globally” — Susanne Lüscher, Co-Founder Netpathie