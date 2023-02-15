Netpathie of Switzerland Joins the Global STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign
Messaging Convention (STC) seals partnership with Swiss NGO Netpathie to deploy the STOP. THINK. CONNECT. cybersecurity awareness campaign in Switzerland
The STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Campaign supports all of us in strengthening our knowledge and awareness. Furthermore, the participating organizations can exchange experiences, knowledge and tools globally”CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Messaging Convention (STC) in partnership with the Swiss NGO Netpathie, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deploy the international online safety campaign, STOP. THINK. CONNECT., in Switzerland.
— Susanne Lüscher, Co-Founder Netpathie
Originally launched in the United States in 2010, STOP. THINK. CONNECT. was founded by a consortium of industry and government partners to educate people about how to protect themselves against all manner of cybersecurity and digital safety concerns. Since the initial launch of the campaign, 27 nations have officially engaged the campaign, deploying it through cabinet-level government ministries, national CERTs and national-scope NGOs. STC counts Japan, Spain, France, Poland, Nigeria, Nepal, Bangladesh, Panama, Romania and Tonga among those partnerships.
Netpathie is a non-profit organisation which ultimately aims to develop services to promote media skills, cybersecurity, digital health and resilience. Together with various experts from the education and health sectors, as well as the private and public economy. Netpathie stands for network, empathy, awareness and resilience.
"Whether children, young people, parents, teachers, adults - we all live or grow up in a world where surfing the Internet is a normal part of our daily lives. Protection, empowerment and participation are essential for this. There is a need for guidance on these issues that is not instructional, but makes inclusion possible. Everyone can be an ambassador and thus raise awareness in dealing with the net. We are very happy to support and help shape the campaign and thus make a contribution to this world," said Petra Marty, Founder Netpathie.
“Online safety and security is a growing global concern. As our lives become evermore connected it becomes more important than ever that all people know how to protect themselves, how to identify and avoid malicious actors, and what steps they can take to defend their data,” said Aimee Larsen Kirkpatrick, President of the STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Messaging Convention.
“As a society, we can begin by teaching the building blocks of what it takes to navigate the digital world safely and securely, and what to do if there is a breach. We’re thrilled to have Switzerland become the latest country joining us in our mission to deliver basic digital safety awareness and education,” Larsen Kirkpatrick said.
The STOP. THINK. CONNECT. campaign’s foundation is a series of actionable instructions that people can apply to their daily digital interaction. STC seeks to empower individuals to take control of their digital presence and learn how to navigate cyberspace using a framework of judgement based on the types of interactions and places one might experience online.
“The biggest challenge is not encountering the dangers on the net, but not being prepared for them or not being able to get help in case of an encounter. The STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Campaign supports all of us in strengthening our knowledge and awareness. Furthermore, the participating organizations can exchange experiences, knowledge and tools globally - what works, what doesn't - in order to provide everyone with the appropriate tools and to be able to transmit them in a way that is appropriate for the target group", said Susanne Lüscher, Co-Founder Netpathie.
The agreement between the two organizations is an MoU to promote the STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Campaign to the people of Switzerland. Campaign materials and messaging will be made available to Netpathie for building a localized campaign that will meet the needs of Switzerland.
The Messaging Convention and Netpathie agree to co-develop materials to support the Swiss national cybersecurity awareness campaign, including logos and messaging in all official languages of Switzerland.
Additionally, the organizations agree, when possible, to exchange cyber threat data, exchange experience on handling information security incidents, and seek to exchange information and ideas that will further understanding and cooperation in cybersecurity.
“We are honored to bring Netpathie into the Messaging Convention as a national curator and as a development partner. Netpathie extends the global footprint of the campaign and comes with the special expertise in managing mental health risks of ICT usage among school children and young adults,” said Messaging Convention CEO Peter Cassidy.
“For us it is an honor and a vision to globally encourage awareness in society with the other stakeholders and to co-develop as partners so that we may support everyone out here in a positive way", said Petra Marty, Founder Netpathie.
STC Press Management
The STOP. THINK. CONNECT. Messaging Convention, Inc.
+1 617-669-1123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn