Fintech innovator CLOWD9 completes Mastercard issuer processor certification to connect to Mastercard’s Cloud endpoint.

CLOWD9 achieves certification on Mastercard's Cloud Edge Network CLOWD9 Logo Mastercard

We are extremely proud to have achieved this certification. We look forward to leveraging the capabilities of the Mastercard Cloud Edge Network to continue delivering exceptional experiences” — Suresh Vaghjiani, CEO & Founder CLOWD9

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLOWD9, the world’s first cloud native and decentralized issuer payments processing platform, has announced today that it is certified on Mastercard’s Cloud Edge Network. This achievement represents a significant milestone for the company and solidifies its position as a pioneer in the industry. Leveraging Mastercard’s Cloud Edge Network enables the further expansion of CLOWD9’s processing service to clients globally. Unlike many existing issuer processors, CLOWD9 is cloud native and the platform has been designed and built entirely in the cloud. This removes the need for physical connections and allows virtual access to the platform around the world, via ‘instances’, with payment transactions routed to the nearest cloud instance. This provides unparalleled reliability and scalability to clients needing to respond quickly to dynamic user demand.

The Mastercard Cloud Edge Network is a revolutionary platform designed to help fintechs, issuer banks, and other partners quickly and securely launch new payment services and solutions. By becoming a certified processor on this network, CLOWD9 is able to offer its customers more flexibility, efficiency and scalability to respond to ever changing market demands.

Suresh Vaghjiani, CLOWD9, CEO & and; Co-founder: “We are extremely proud to have achieved this certification. It is a testament to our commitment to providing the best possible service to our customers and staying at the forefront of innovation in the fintech industry. We look forward to leveraging the capabilities of the Mastercard Cloud Edge Network to continue delivering exceptional experiences for our clients.”

About CLOWD9

CLOWD9 Ltd. is the world’s first cloud native, decentralized payments processing platform. Born in the cloud, the platform delivers uncompromising, limitless payments technology around the globe. Founded in the UK by authoritative payments experts and advised by finance executives and entrepreneurs, CLOWD9 processes payments for traditional banks, neo banks and fintechs. Its platform architecture is global by design, allowing it to scale at speed, quickly establish in new markets and service regional payment preferences across traditional card, bank transfers, QR codes, biometrics or cryptocurrency.

CLOWD9 the world's first decentralized cloud native issuer processor