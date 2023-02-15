LMU professor and advocate, Dr. Shaun M. Anderson, publishes "The Black Athlete Revolt"
The Black Athlete Revolt is a significant examination of how Black athletes have used their influence to create meaningful change and reform in society.
I want people to know that while sports are entertaining, they also provide an avenue of discussion when it comes to race relations, social change, and basic human rights.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rowman and Littlefield published Dr. Shaun M. Anderson’s debut novel, "The Black Athlete Revolt: The Sport Justice Movement in the Age of #BlackLivesMatter" on Feb. 8, 2023. Dr. Anderson is an internationally recognized scholar, proud HBCU graduate, and award-winning professor at Loyola Marymount University.
— Dr. Shaun M. Anderson
People today look at Dr. Shaun M. Anderson and see a sharp and successful researcher, professor, and businessman. However, Dr. Anderson came from more humble beginnings as a janitor who was paying his way through school. Education helped him turn around his life completely, and in 2018 he was given the Man of Distinction Award by Black Enterprise Magazine.
Today, he examines how sport has influenced business, politics, and society. As a sought-after expert regarding sports and social issues, he has worked with recognized organizations such as NHL, MLB, PBS, Nike, ESPN, and lectured at universities around the country.
In his recently published book, "The Black Athlete Revolt," Dr. Anderson examines the Black athlete’s rise in advocating for social justice and how today’s athletes have moved beyond protesting to create substantial change for Black Americans. He reflects on the history and evolution of Black athlete activism, breaking down its importance during the civil rights movement, the commodification of athletes during the 1990s, and how twenty-first century athletes have utilized their wealth and influence to create lasting societal change.
Dr. Anderson “wants people to know that while sports are entertaining, they also provide an avenue of discussion when it comes to race relations, social change, and basic human rights. In 2000, the late South African President, Nelson Mandela, declared that ‘sports have the power to change the world.’ With my work, I plan on continuing that legacy.”
The Associate Commissioner at the Western Athletic Conference, Marlon Edge said, “The Black Athlete Revolt is a necessary read for anyone who desires to truly understand the contentious historical relationship between sports and politics. With this book, Dr. Anderson provides a thorough examination of the Black athletes and political figures who pioneered the call for social justice, and how the Black athletes of today have used that framework as motivation to continue the fight for societal change during one of the most significant periods of racial unrest.”
Dr. Shaun M. Anderson is available for interviews if you would like to hear more about his story and the journey through the history of Black athlete activism.
About the Author
Shaun M. Anderson, PhD, is the founder and president of CSR Global Consulting, LLC, a firm dedicated to helping sport organizations develop strategic plans to effectively communicate their Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. His work and commentary has been featured in the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Huffington Post, World Policy Institute, Washington Times, and more.
About the Book
"The Black Athlete Revolt: The Sport Justice Movement in the Age of #BlackLivesMatter" was published by Rowman and Littlefield on Feb. 8, 2023. It can be purchased in hardcover for $34.00 or as an eBook for $32.00.
