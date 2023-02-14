Governor Josh Shapiro Lays Out Serious Concerns Regarding Norfolk Southern’s Incident Management After Meeting with Beaver County Officials

Gov. Shapiro to Norfolk Southern CEO: “You can be assured that Pennsylvania will hold Norfolk Southern accountable for any and all impacts to our Commonwealth.”

Harrisburg, PA – Today, following a meeting with Beaver County Commissioners, local elected officials, and emergency management leaders, Governor Shapiro sent a letter to Norfolk Southern Corporation CEO Alan Shaw, expressing serious concerns regarding the company’s management of the February 3 train derailment. Local and state leaders are frustrated and concerned by Norfolk Southern’s disregard for crisis management best practices and agree Norfolk Southern could have put Pennsylvanians’ health and well-being at risk.

Governor Shapiro meets with State Senator Camera Bartolotta, State Rep. Josh Kail, State Rep. Jim Marshall, State Rep. Robert Matzie, Beaver County Commissioners Dan Camp, Jack Manning, and Tony Amadio, and Beaver County Emergency Services Deputy Director Kevin Whipple.

Read the Governor’s letter to Norfolk Southern Corporation here.

Pennsylvania continues to see no concerning air or water quality readings following this incident. The Department of Environmental Protection will continue to work with its partners to monitor the air and water quality closely in the weeks and months ahead.

For more information about air and water quality, please view the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s monitoring results here.

Contact: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

###