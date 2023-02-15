Pro Hall of Famer NFL Dick Butkus Is Removing the Stigma of a Scooter Lifestyle
NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, legendary linebacker, is not willing to sit on sidelines of life. His solution to mobility freedom is ATTO Sport Folding Scooter.
The ATTO Folding Scooter has totally changed my life! It is a practical, portable, stylish and a high-quality scooter that is perfect for anyone on the go.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, former legendary linebacker for the Chicago Bears, is not willing to sit on the sidelines of life and has discovered a solution!
— Dick Butkus
Butkus recently began using the ATTO folding portable scooter to add mobility, freedom and to better enjoy family life with his wife of 57 years, children & grandchildren. The most frightening linebacker to ever play pro football, Butkus tackles all of his mobility obstacles with his ATTO Sport Folding Scooter.
Surprised about how few people know about this portable folding scooter, Butkus would like everyone to learn about this lifestyle solution to help Baby Boomers and others who may need a little help with walking but still want to travel and engage in an active life with friends and family.
According to Butkus, “I don’t want to miss out on any family activities. I fold the ATTO SPORT and put it in the back of my SUV. I am now able to see my grandson's football games. I ride up and down the sidelines watching, as a proud grandfather and fan. The ATTO Folding Scooter has totally changed my life! It is a practical, portable, stylish and a high-quality scooter that is perfect for anyone on the go. It’s great for travel, too. It has allowed me to get back into the game of life!”
The ATTO Folding Scooter is a full-size mobility scooter that quickly folds into a trolley suitcase that can be taken on a train, on the plane or in the trunk of a car. It folds and unfolds in less than 10 minutes. The FAA approved ATTO can be taken on a flight as a carry-on as it can be split into two smaller lightweight units (front and rear) that fit in even the smallest overhead compartments. ATTO Sport is considered the “Sports Car” of mobility scooters. It has many outstanding features. Whether on vacation or out running errands, the long 10-mile range of the ATTO will keep you going day or night. With plenty of storage space under the seat and impressive maneuverability and a 6.2 mile per hour top speed, this scooter is the perfect mobility and travel solution. ATTO offers free, no-strings-attached home visits and try-before-you-buy services, along with the option of monthly payments and free shipping. www.foldingscooterstore.com
Dick Butkus was born in Chicago. After college at University of Illinois, Butkus was drafted into the NFL by his home team, the Chicago Bears. Butkus’ years of training in college, combined with years of a powerful work ethic, led to greatness. Ranging from sideline to sideline with speed, quickness, and quick instinct, the 6-3, 245-lb. Butkus terrorized opposing ball carriers and quarterbacks. His mauling style of tackling was worthy of a grizzly bear. He was the undisputed leader of the Chicago Bears defense, epitomizing the clean, hard-nosed, brutal athleticism that set the standard for every NFL middle linebacker who followed in his giant footsteps. When he retired, Butkus had been named first-team All-NFL for 6 years, and played in 8 consecutive Pro Bowls. His career totals include 1,020 tackles and 489 assists. After football he went on to TV, movie rolls & commercials. Retired now, at 80 years old, Dick lives in Malibu with his wife of 57 years. He has three children & five grandchildren & still enjoys football.
Leslie McClure
411VideoInformation
+1 408-671-2859
Leslie@411videoinfo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook