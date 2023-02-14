Collision and Hazardous Materials Spill on Interstate 10 in Tucson

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is investigating a collision involving a commercial truck tanker that rolled over on Interstate 10 eastbound between Rita and Kolb roads. The tanker is leaking hazardous material.

Interstate 10 is currently closed in both directions between Rita and Kolb roads. Troopers anticipate an extensive closure; motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The AZDPS Hazardous Materials Response Unit and partner agencies are working together to mitigate the incident. First responders are working to evacuate a perimeter around the area of the incident.