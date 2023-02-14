Valentine’s Day and the LGBTQ+ community

KINGSTON, R.I. – FEB. 14, 2023 – When people think of Valentine’s Day, they generally think of hearts and flowers and maybe their favorite romantic comedy. Some may enjoy the day and take special care to spend time with and appreciate their significant other. Others may be more cynical, viewing the day as over-commercialized.

Certainly, the holiday is not the same for everyone. Typically portrayed in popular culture and the media as celebrating romantic love between a man and a woman, Valentine’s Day can be hard to navigate for members of the queer community making this time of year particularly difficult. Some members of the community may feel excluded, frustrated, alone or even upset.

We spoke with Annie Russell, director of URI’s Gender and Sexuality Center, about how Valentine’s Day affects the LGBTQ+ community and the resources available for them on campus, as well as for the people who love and want to support them.

How does Valentine’s Day affect members of the LGBTQ+ community?

Valentine’s Day can be a difficult time for some because so many depictions of relationships are hetero and cis normative. Queer folks in relationships may hesitate to be open about their relationships in order to maintain safety. It’s important that we show support for all types of relationships equally.

How can friends and family learn more about how to support loved ones who may be LGBTQ+?

URI’s Gender and Sexuality Center offers Safe Zone workshops regularly throughout the year that advance awareness, knowledge, and skills around LGBTQ+ inclusion. Safe Zone workshops are typically about two hours and are open to any member of the URI community who is interested in basic issues affecting the queer community and how to be an ally.

There are Safe Zone workshops scheduled all week long—including those that explore gender and trans issues; the intersection of spirituality, religion, sexuality, and gender; gender fluidity and non-binary perspectives; and reproductive rights.

You can find more information and register for these workshops on the Safe Zone section of our website. If you aren’t able to make one of the workshops this week, you can register for a future workshop or contact our office to schedule a workshop for your office, department, or group.

How does the Gender and Sexuality Center support students in their exploration of relationships?

URI’s Gender and Sexuality Center is here to lean on—to listen and to support students who may be struggling. Our center is intended to be a safe place for all those who need it and to help connect members of the LGBTQ community to one another and to allies with whom they can seek support.

We offer personal consultation on a variety of issues and are happy to discuss your needs privately. We also offer three weekly support groups and large scale events throughout the year. This spring, the center will again host SexFest Spring on the Quad April 12-14, which aims to raise awareness and celebrate body positivity, sex positivity, and safe sex education.

There are a number of events scheduled throughout the year for students who are exploring their gender and sexuality and those who wish to support them.

Who does the Gender and Sexuality Center serve?

The Gender and Sexuality Center is open to all members of the URI community. We pride ourselves on providing education, engagement and support to all members of the community. Our education programs allow all community members to explore concepts related to LGBTQ+ people and issues. Engagement programs provide an opportunity for people to meet and create meaningful relationships with each other. Finally, our support programs give students, faculty, and staff a place and time to receive and offer the benefit of community support for whatever issues our community members encounter.

To learn more, visit: uri.edu/gender-sexuality.