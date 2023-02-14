Nicole Brandon, Fitness Master, Introduces The Hourglass Bride - The Ultimate Workout & Wedding Planning Destination

Nicole Brandon

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hourglass Bride is proud to announce the launch of its new website, www.hourglassbride.com. The site offers a 90-Day Workout Program designed specifically for brides-to-be to help them achieve their dream body for their dream day.

Led by renowned fitness master and dance champion Nicole Brandon, the Hourglass Bride program includes top-notch wellness and health information, anti-aging tips, and weekly bonus sessions with celebrity teachers from around the world sharing their secrets for a happy and healthy life.

In addition to the 90-Day Workout Program, the Hourglass Bride also offers the Gold Star Program, which includes everything in the 90-Day Program, as well as recipes for a healthy and delicious life, a private Facebook group, a link to celebrity bridal podcasts, relationship experts, and a wedding planning guide to track and plan the wedding of her dreams.

The Hourglass Bride Journal by Nicole Brandon is a beautiful and inspiring guide to happiness, filled with exquisite quotes, wedding vows, and a full wedding planner. The journal can be found on Amazon or at www.hourglassbride.com.

"We are thrilled to offer brides-to-be a comprehensive and supportive program to help them look and feel their best on their big day," said Nicole Brandon, founder of the Hourglass Bride. "With expert instruction, insider tips and tricks, and a community of like-minded women, the Hourglass Bride is the ultimate destination for brides looking to look and feel their best."

For more information on the Hourglass Bride, visit www.hourglassbride.com.

Contact: Nicole Brandon nicole@nicolebrandonworldwide.com