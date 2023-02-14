TAIWAN, February 14 - President Tsai meets Belizean Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children Rossana Briceño

On the morning of February 14, President Tsai Ing-wen met with a Belizean delegation led by First Lady and Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children Rossana Briceño. In remarks, President Tsai said that Taiwan and Belize are like-minded allies, and that we look forward to working together to create more resilient economies and do even more to advance regional peace, stability, and prosperity as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

I welcome you all to the Presidential Office. I recall that last March, Mrs. Briceño accompanied Prime Minister John Briceño on his trip to Taiwan. The visit left both sides with many fond memories. It is a great pleasure to once again receive Special Envoy Briceño at the Presidential Office. At tomorrow's Empower Women! Empower LAC! Forum, we will celebrate the outcomes of our nations' efforts to promote women's empowerment.

Special Envoy Briceño has long paid close attention to issues related to women, children, and education. She also serves on the review committee of the Taiwan-Belize women's empowerment project. For over a year, numerous skills development courses and entrepreneurship counseling activities have been organized as part of the project, helping more women become independent.

Last year, Special Envoy Briceño also assumed the chairpersonship of the Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Actions Network, a role in which she continues to integrate the strengths of all sectors to further advance women's and children's rights in the Caribbean region.

Recently, Taiwan and Belize have engaged more closely in economic and trade exchanges. In particular, since the Taiwan-Belize Economic Cooperation Agreement came into effect in January 2022, businesses from both sides have signed letters of intent for the purchase of more than US$2 million worth of lobsters. A Taiwanese business and trade delegation also visited Belize last July, yielding stronger cooperation in such sectors as seafood procurement and food processing. We believe that, with the support of Special Envoy Briceño and Prime Minister Briceño, Taiwan and Belize can continue to deepen our partnership for greater well-being in both our countries.

On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would also like to thank the government of Belize for continuing to speak up for Taiwan on the global stage. Last May, Prime Minister Briceño led his cabinet in passing a motion in support of Taiwan's international participation, demonstrating the deep friendship between our countries.

Taiwan and Belize are like-minded allies. As the world continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, let us work together to create more resilient economies and do even more to advance regional peace, stability, and prosperity. I wish you all a pleasant and fruitful trip.

Special Envoy Briceño then delivered remarks and expressed her thanks to President Tsai. The special envoy also expressed her admiration for the president's tireless efforts to lead Taiwan toward a bright and prosperous future and dedication to promoting prosperity, democracy, and human rights, which has inspired many people. She added that President Tsai's vision for Taiwan and its people serves as a model for leaders around the world.

Special Envoy Briceño also thanked President Tsai for her leadership and for her commitment to the well-being of the Belizean people and the promotion of women's rights through our bilateral partnership. Noting that our cooperation in pursuit of a common goal has proven very valuable, the special envoy expressed her gratitude for this opportunity to collaborate and achieve positive results.

Special Envoy Briceño stated that President Tsai's leadership has been instrumental in strengthening our bilateral relationship and that she looks forward to continuing to work together in the future.

The visiting delegation also included Belize Ambassador Candice Pitts.