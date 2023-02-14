Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,079 in the last 365 days.

Islanders invited to take part in survey about Pharmacy Plus PEI program

CANADA, February 14 - Island residents over the age of 18 are invited to take part in the anonymous online Pharmacy Plus PEI survey available until March 10, 2023.

Survey participants will be asked about the types of services they received and where they received them.    

The information gathered will be used to better understand the impact of the program on improving access and supporting the health and well-being of Islanders.

Those who would like to receive a paper copy of the survey can contact (902) 368-6147.

Media contact:
Morgan Martin
Health and Wellness
(902) 218-3430
mxmartin@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Islanders invited to take part in survey about Pharmacy Plus PEI program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.