Islanders invited to take part in survey about Pharmacy Plus PEI program

CANADA, February 14 - Island residents over the age of 18 are invited to take part in the anonymous online Pharmacy Plus PEI survey available until March 10, 2023.

Survey participants will be asked about the types of services they received and where they received them.

The information gathered will be used to better understand the impact of the program on improving access and supporting the health and well-being of Islanders.

Those who would like to receive a paper copy of the survey can contact (902) 368-6147.

