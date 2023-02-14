Communities Around the World Prepare for the Holy Month of Ramadan

Ayatul Kursi Islamic decor in shades of brown in a frame on a side table (to the left). 99 Names of Allah Islamic wall art in shades of grey and beige (to the right) Home decorated with Islamic wall art Kaaba - Mecca Tabletop Acrylic Block Ornament Islamic Art

Muslim communities around the world start preparing for the holy month of Ramadan in various ways. Some Muslims like to decorate their homes for Ramadan.

I love to decorate the house for Ramadan so that to create a celebratory atmosphere for my family” — Dina Ibrahim, a housewife in New Jersey

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muslim communities around the world start preparing for the holy month of Ramadan in various ways. The month of Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is considered the holiest month in Islam, and Muslims around the world observe it by fasting from dawn until sunset. During this time, they also increase their prayers, engage in acts of charity, and strive to strengthen their faith and connection with God. The exact dates of Ramadan vary each year, according to the lunar calendar, and lasts for either 29 or 30 days depending on the moon sightings. The month of Ramadan culminates with the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the fast and is a time for feasting and joyous festivities.

This year, preparations for Ramadan come after the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria and resulted in a death toll of more than 40,000 and left hundreds of thousands homeless. So many families in the affected areas will have to spend this Ramadan in shelters or temporary tents.

Customs and traditions surrounding Ramadan decorations may vary across different Muslim cultures and communities. Some Muslims like to decorate their homes for Ramadan as a way of creating a festive and celebratory atmosphere. Decorations may include Islamic wall art with calligraphy the bears religious messages or verses from the Quran.

Dina Ibrahim, a housewife in New Jersey usually decorates for Ramadan and try to emphasis its importance for her family. “Living in the USA, I love to decorate the house for Ramadan so that to create a celebratory atmosphere for my family. In Muslim countries streets and building are decorated everywhere and we miss that here” Ibrahim said.

“Ramadan is the month of Quran, I love wall art with verses from Quran such as Ayatul Kursi to decorate the walls with” She adds.

While gift-giving is a common practice in many Muslim cultures to exchange gifts during this holy month. Giving and receiving gifts is often seen as a way of showing love, kindness, and generosity towards others, as well as strengthening social bonds within the community. Some people may give gifts to family members, friends, or neighbors during Ramadan, as well on Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that marks the end of the month.

