Nano-Yield Expands Its Global Network with New Operations in Bangladesh
SANDY, UTAH, USA, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nano-Yield, (formerly known as Aqua-Yield, which is now its USA and Canada brand) the leading nano liquid company for agricultural production worldwide, today announced the expansion of its business into Bangladesh. The company currently operates in eight countries and will leverage its NLT5000™ and NanoPro® for the region’s rice, tobacco and vegetable growing efforts.
Nano-Yield has partnered with National AgriCare (NAC) to expand in Bangladesh. NAC will serve as Nano-Yield’s strategic regional hub supporting multiple aspects of the company’s growth, including technical and agronomic support, customer support, professional services, and increasing sales.
“2022 didn’t disappoint in terms of challenges to our industry, both nationally and globally. A global pandemic in 2020, fertilizer price increases, a war in the Ukraine and possible global recession have left many in the industry wondering what may come next,” said Clark T. Bell, co-founder and CEO of Nano-Yield. “But despite this, we at Nano-Yield see 2023 as a great opportunity as our Nano liquid technology will become even more relevant for growers as it enables them to stretch budget dollars and maximize the yield and quality of the crops they produce.”
“The more developed a country is, its agriculture management system is more advanced. Countries like Bangladesh have faced challenges from a socioeconomic perspective during the pandemic. Still, the agriculture sector manages to meet our food production needs and feed the nation,” said Yalid Rahman, director of sales and marketing for NAC. “NAC’s mission is to help farmers through innovation and sustainable agriculture so that they can feed the world. We believe it is the right time to focus on nano-tech usages in agriculture to reach the sustainability of agricultural production and produce the best quality crops. The collaboration between Nano-Yield and NAC (the fastest growing agrochemical manufacturer in Bangladesh) will be the timely solution to advance this industry.”
“This is a very important milestone for Nano-Yield in our efforts to expand our footprint globally. Both parties have invested a lot of effort to arrive at this agreement and we are confident that NAC will be a great partner,” stated Marco Guirado, vice president of international sales for Nano-Yield. “The collaboration will provide vanguard technology that in a short period of time will have a positive impact on crop production systems and provide an attractive ROI for all end users in the Bangladesh market.”
Nano-Yield offers a technology unlike anything else in the industry. The company’s award-winning nano liquid solutions leverage sophisticated nanoparticles to make liquid agricultural products more effective at plant absorption thereby dramatically increasing crop-yield and profits for farmers while enhancing the sustainability of the soil. With a better delivery and uptake to the plant which produces more yield and improves the quality of the crop.
For more information about Nano-Yield’s technology, products, and solutions, visit www.nano-yield.com.
About Nano-Yield
With the recent news of becoming a USDA and EPA Winner of the Next Gen Fertilizer Innovations Challenge, retailers and growers alike are encouraged by the benefits of Nano-Yield (formerly Aqua-Yield®) Nanoliquid® products have to offer, especially during this time of economic turmoil. Nano-Yield offers a technology unlike anything else on the market, having created its own segment in the world of inputs. The ag industry is starting to take notice of this technology company out of Utah that recommends just 4-6 oz of its liquid technology per acre. Backed by several Universities, 3rd party trials, and several years of testing by its technical team, Nano-Yield has given their customers across the country, and across the world, the solutions they’ve been looking for. From stressed out crops, to the unconquered weed problems, to the lack of nutrient availability, or just to helping maintain healthier soil. Nano-Yield is solving big problems while being affordable, flexible, and clean. For more information about the company and its solutions, visit www.nano-yield.com
