DHHR Clarifies Position on Construction of Cabell County Group Home

In late 2021, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) contracted with a private developer to build a new residential facility at 3437 Norwood Road in Huntington. At this time, DHHR is moving forward with plans to use the facility to serve youth in foster care.

“At the time this facility was envisioned in 2021, leaders at DHHR agreed its best use for the Huntington community was as a forensic group home,” stated Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “However, now, with so many children in state custody in need of residential mental health intervention being served out of state, we revised its purpose to instead be a home to serve West Virginia’s youth with mental health needs.”

As a residential mental health treatment facility, the staff will provide mental health intervention in a small group home setting for children who historically have been served in out-of-state facilities. This setting will provide a high level of mental health care for youth with challenges in social, emotional, and behavioral functioning. The goal is to provide residential services so that the youth can be served in a family setting.

The facility is under construction and is expected to be completed this fall.​