Historical Affairs’ Women’s History Month 2023 programs

(DOVER, Del. — Feb. 14, 2023) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring eight special events during the month of March 2023. Six of these events will be presented in celebration of National Women’s History Month. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2023/01/31/division-celebrates-womens-history-month-2023/.

Designated by joint resolutions of the United States House of Representatives and Senate and proclaimed by the American president, National Women’s History Month is an opportunity to honor and celebrate women’s lives and historic achievements. Each year, National Women’s History Month employs a unifying theme and recognizes national honorees whose work and lives testify to that theme. For 2023, the theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” a recognition of women, past and present, who have been active in all forms of media and storytelling including print, radio, television, stage, screen, blogs, podcasts, news and social media. This theme honors women in every community who have devoted their lives and talents to producing art and news, pursuing truth and reflecting society decade after decade.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs programs, March 2023

Saturday, March 4, 2023

“Stories of the Dauntless Women of the War of 1812.” Women’s History Month lecture by Historic-Site Interpreter Susan Emory exploring the brave women from America, England and Canada who played important roles in the war effort. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 1 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, March 10, 2023

Concert by Isabel Angela and the Hazel Ravens. Folk/Americana/country rock. Women’s History Month program presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 7:30 p.m. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Thursday, March 16, 2023

“Women on Ships.” Women’s History Month program explores the history of females who sailed the seven seas, from pirates to captains’ wives. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 2 p.m. Free admission but, due to space restrictions, reservations required by March 15. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, March 18, 2023

“The Kidnapping of Bathsheba Bungy.” Women’s History Month dramatic performance by Valarie Petty Boyer Ph.D. exploring the story a free, African American girl from New Castle who was kidnapped and taken to Maryland to be sold into slavery, and her subsequent rescue and retribution. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 1 p.m. Free admission but, due to space restrictions, reservations requested by calling 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Sunday, March 19, 2023

“The Big House.” Women’s History Month program by Delaware Humanities speaker Steve Renzi on the New Castle County Workhouse at Greenbank which employed the first female prison guards in the United States. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 1:30 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Friday, March 24, 2023

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” Women’s History Month program in which Historic-Site Interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the practices, recipes and women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Program streamed live via Zoom and on the New Castle Court House Museum’s Facebook page. Noon. Free but Zoom registration required. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, March 25, 2023

“Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site: Touring the homestead.” Join historical interpreters for this introductory program on the history of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead. Learn about some of the individuals who lived on the property, how they shaped the land around them and how the location’s landscape contributed to national history. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, 961 S. Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Limit 20 visitors per tour. Free admission but reservations required. 302-922-7116 or mailto:CBmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, March 25, 2023

“A Delaware Mystery: The Disappearance of Little Horace Marvin Jr.” Brian Cannon, author and former lead-interpreter at the museum, will recount the tragic story and sensational national manhunt for the four-year-old child who disappeared from his Kitts Hummock, Del. farm home in 1907. Marvin’s disappearance would be the most publicized missing child story until the Lindbergh kidnapping exactly 25 years later. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. 1 p.m. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, the five museums of the State of Delaware — the John Dickinson Plantation, the Johnson Victrola Museum, the New Castle Court House Museum, The Old State House and the Zwaanendael Museum — tell the story of the First State’s contributions to the history and culture of the United States. Through tours, exhibits and special programs, the museums shine a spotlight on Delaware’s unique history and the diverse people who came to live there. The museums are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The New Castle Court House Museum and the John Dickinson Plantation are partner sites of the First State National Historical Park. The Old State House is located on the Dover Green, another partner site of the park. Go to the following for a long-term calendar of division-sponsored events.

The Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs is an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the State’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

