AVACEN MEDICAL ANNOUNCES NEW ALLOWANCE OF PATENT CLAIMS
EVALUATING BLOOD CIRCULATION AND EARLY DETECTION OF CARDIOVASCULAR ISSUES
Integrating a robust/economical system into our current and planned product line to monitor blood circulation and detect at-risk patients experiencing early signs of potential cardiovascular issues.”CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVACEN Medical, a leading manufacturer of noninvasive, drug-free, FDA-Cleared, Class II, thermotherapy devices, announced today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issuance of a notice of allowance of claims associated with AVACEN application US15/887,951 covering Systems and Methods for Evaluating Blood Circulation and Early Detection of Cardiovascular Issues.
— Thomas G. Muehlbauer
“AVACEN Medical is pleased to add a 19th patent to our intellectual property portfolio,” said Anthony Shimkin, President & CEO of AVACEN Medical. “Our products continue to fill a valuable market need in helping users manage pain and wellness issues noninvasively. With over 8,000 devices field tested and over 20 million treatments without a reportable event to date, customer support for our award-winning products continues to grow. It is very rewarding to have the opportunity to dramatically improve our users’ quality of life.”
Thomas Muehlbauer, inventor and Chairman of AVACEN Medical stated, "These new patent claims address integrating a robust and economical system into our current and planned product line to monitor blood circulation and detect at-risk patients experiencing early signs of potential cardiovascular issues. We will also be able to identify healthy patients in order to sidestep costly evaluations and risky treatments until potential cardiovascular issues can be firmly diagnosed.”
AVACEN’s newest third generation devices include the HOME XL™ for users in a home-based environment, as well as the PRO+™ for professional users, including a commercial license to charge for treatments. The Company also recently launched its first cardiac diagnostic device, the CSS™ or Cardiac Stress & Screening. The device provides a 1, 3, and 5-minute test to examine arterial health and heart rate variability.
About AVACEN Medical: AVACEN Medical, a rapidly rising INC. 5000 company for the last three years, is dedicated to the innovation and design of safe, easy-to-use, drug-free alternatives for the noninvasive management of pain and wellness associated with numerous chronic and acute conditions including the temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pain and stiffness associated with arthritis and potentially other conditions that can cause joint pain, such as CRPS, Raynaud’s, and Lyme disease. Founded in 2009, AVACEN Medical is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA. Contact: Danielle Forsgren, CMO at (888) 428-2236 x702 or djforsgren@avacen.com.
Thomas Muehlbauer
AVACEN Medical
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram