European based Artika Design Studio appoints David Sorger from Toronto as President and Chief Executive Officer

European based Artika Design Studio is pleased to announce the appointment of David Sorger from Toronto, Ontario as President and Chief Executive Officer.

David’s visionary leadership and ability to establish and build highly successful businesses is an invaluable asset to the Artika team.”
— Nemanja Cvetkovic, Partner and Creative Director, Artika Studio
CANADA, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European based Artika Design Studio is pleased to announce the appointment of David Sorger as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Established in 2007, Atrika Design Studio is a full service design agency in Europe mainly servicing the European market. Over the last several years, they have grown and expended both their services and reach and have added several North American clients to our growing portfolio.

“I am honoured to accept this leadership role to support Artika’s further expansion in North America and Europe,” said David. “And thank you to the incredibly talented Artika team for their ongoing dedication and support.”

In 2018, to further leverage their ongoing success in the North American market, Artika partnered with Sorger & Company, a strategic technology agency also led by David.

Artrika will be further expanding and moving their head offices to Toronto and will continue to operate out of their studio in Europe as well. David will continue in his role as President and CEO of Sorger & Company, also based out of Toronto.

“David’s visionary leadership and ability to establish and build highly successful businesses is an invaluable asset to the Artika team,” said Nemanja Cvetkovic, Partner and Creative Director, Artika Studio. “Our entire team is thrilled that our ongoing partnership with Sorger & Company will be further strengthened with David leading our team.”

David is the Founder, President and CEO of Sorger & Company Inc. He has held several C-level and executive positions in organizations across a number of industries including technology, food service and consumer packaged goods.

Artika Design Studio is a full-service branding and design agency and one of the leading independent design studios in Eastern Europe. While their client focus began with primarily European Consumer Packaged Goods brands, they now work with a wide verity of industries and clients.

Sorger & Company is a strategic technology agency with capabilities that span across all aspects of product and technology, from roadmap planning, customer development and design to technology stack evaluation and full architecture implementation.

For more, on Artika Studio and Sorger & Company visit:
www.sorger.co
www.artikastudio.com

Jerry Grymek
LMA Communications
jerry@lma.ca
