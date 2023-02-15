Filming Italy to honor Giancarlo Giannini at 8th Annual Los Angeles Festival, March 1-3, 2023 at Harmony Gold Theater
Festivities begin with star-studded red carpet & top tier filmmakers panel
I am happy to announce the 8th edition of Filming Italy - Los Angeles, confirming Italy's close tie with the Hollywood community for the enhancement of cinema abroad honoring Giancarlo Giannini.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiziana Rocca, CEO of Filming Italy, announces the 8th edition of Filming Italy Los Angeles Festival will be held on March 1, 2023 at 6pm with a red carpet evening gala at the Harmony Gold Theater, 7655 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046 which has set Oscar nominated Giancarlo Giannini – also slated to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 6th – as the Special Guest who will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award during closing night March 3rd at Harmony Gold.
— Tiziana Rocca, CEO Filming Italy
Filming Italy Los Angeles was created and organized by Tiziana Rocca, Agnus Dei and the Italian Cultural Institute Los Angeles under the patronage of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage "MiC", auspices of the Consulate General of Italy in Los Angeles and in collaboration with APA - Audiovisual Producers Association. Honorary president of the festival is double Oscar winning Nick Vallelonga (Green Book) with additional stars including Patricia Arquette, Danny Huston and others announced next week. “For the eighth year in a row, we are honored to further fuel this partnership ,” says Lucia Borgonzoni, Italian Undersecretary of Culture about Filming Italy Los Angeles.
After March 1st red carpet arrivals, the expected SRO audience heads inside the theater for the Opening Night industry panel, WOMEN IN ENTERTAINMENT: HOW FAR WE HAVE GOTTEN, featuring Matilda De Angelis, Margherita Mazzucco, producer Chiara Tilesi, Sandra Stern (President Lionsgate TV), Nancy Cotton (EVP Head of Scripted Programming MGM +) and actress Sabrina Impacciatore, expected to run 7-8pm, before that evening’s special guests are honored onstage.
Italian actress Matilda De Angelis will receive the Women Power Award/Best Movie Award; Italian singer Nina Zilli, the PERFORMANCE - Music Award; Tom Ellis will be honored with the Best Actor Award shared with actor Tomas Arana; screenwriter Tembi Locke wins this year’s Creativity Award; and young actress/model Nida Khurshid will be highlighted with the Spotlight Award launching the opening night tributes (list at end).
Filming Italy Los Angeles’ Friday March 3rd Closing Night ceremonies is dedicated to Giancarlo Giannini who will be on the Harmony Gold red carpet when it begins at 6:45pm. Also expected are actor Dolph Lundgren, actor Salvatore Esposito, Jeremy Piven, Matilda De Angelis and Nina Zilli (list at end).
Tiziana Rocca, who is also the Artistic Director of the Festival, said: "I am very happy to announce this new edition of Filming Italy - Los Angeles, which for the eighth consecutive year confirms a very important appointment for the enhancement of our cinema abroad. This now consolidated journey, which has not stopped even in the in the face of the pandemic, despite countless challenges and difficulties, has achieved unexpected goals and milestones, establishing itself for several years now at the Venice Film Festival and in Sardinia. This edition, which among many events will also see the conferring of the Star on the Walk of Fame to Giancarlo Giannini, I dedicate to Gina Lollobrigida, an extraordinary woman and actress who leaves an incalculable void, a great friend of mine and of the festival. An edition that will be richer and more diverse than ever, we are evaluating many works - we have already selected over 60, including Italian films, television series, short films and docu-films, many of which are still unseen around the world. And of course, there will be no shortage of masterclasses and panels with many Italian and international guests and artists, with whom we will face the future of the seventh art and its still difficult restart. As last year, the festival will be held 50% live, not abandoning the other half in digital format, which thanks to the streaming platform has allowed for greater public participation, including many young students located in different areas of the United States."
Wednesday March 1st, opening night
Red Carpet 6PM
Industry Panel: WOMEN IN ENTERTAINMENT: HOW FAR WE HAVE GOTTEN 7PM
Panelists/Guests:
• Matilda De Angelis - Filming Italy Best Movie Award, Filming Italy Women Power Award
• Margherita Mazzucco (L'Amica geniale https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margherita_Mazzucco) - Filming Italy Los Angeles International Award
• Chiara Tilesi, producer (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chiara_Tilesi)
• Sandra Stern (President Lionsgate TV)
• Sabrina Impacciatore, actress
• Matilda De Angelis, talented Italian actress (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matilda_De_Angelis)
• Nina Zilli, great Italian singer (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nina_Zilli) - PERFORMANCE - Filming Italy Los Angeles Music Award
• Tom Ellis, actor (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Ellis) - Filming Italy Los Angeles Best Actor Award
• Tomas Arana, actor (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tomas_Arana)
• Tembi Locke, the famous screenwriter (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tembi_Locke) - Filming Italy Los Angeles Creativity Award
• Nida Khurshid, young actress and model (https://www.newsunzip.com/wiki/nida-khurshid/) - Filming Italy Los Angeles Spotlight Award
• Caterina Scorsone, actress https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caterina_Scorsone - Filming Italy Los Angeles International Award
• Michael Madsen, actor https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Madsen - Filming Italy Los Angeles Lifetime Achievement Award
And:
SOFIA MILOS
JOE CORTESE
JOHN SAVAGE
BLANCA BLANCO and more
Friday March 3rd closing night
Dedicated to Giancarlo Giannini, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award
Red Carpet: 6:30PM
Guests:
• Giancarlo Giannini - Filming Italy Los Angeles Lifetime Achievement Award
• Dolph Lundgren, actor (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dolph_Lundgren)
• Salvatore Esposito, actor (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salvatore_Esposito) - Last Book "Eclissi di sangue" Una nuova indagine dello sciamano
• Jeremy Piven, actor (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeremy_Piven) - Filming Italy Los Angeles Achievement Award
• Matilda De Angelis
• Nina Zilli
• Greta Scarano, actress https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Greta_Scarano - Filming Italy Los Angeles Best Actress Award "Circeo"
And:
SOFIA MILOS
JOE CORTESE
JOHN SAVAGE
BLANCA BLANCO and many more
