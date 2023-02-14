VTEX to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on March 2nd, 2023

VTEX VTEX, the global enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, will release the financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31st, 2022, via conference call and audio webcast, on March 2nd, 2023, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1-844-200-6205 (Conference ID – 986676 –) and requesting inclusion in the call for VTEX. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at https://www.investors.vtex.com/. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

