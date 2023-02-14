Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,081 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 360,023 in the last 365 days.

Gates Industrial to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

DENVER, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates Industrial Corporation plc GTES, a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • The Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference in Miami, FL, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.
  • The Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, FL, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Ivo Jurek, Chief Executive Officer, will present at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.
  • The Evercore ISI Industrial Conference in New York, NY, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Brooks Mallard, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time.

To listen to a live webcast of the announced presentations, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Gates Investor Relations website at investors.gates.com, and click on the event webcast link.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment ("first-fit") manufacturers as specified components. Gates participates in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets ranging from harsh and hazardous industries to everyday consumer applications including virtually every form of transportation. Our products are sold in 128 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.  

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-industrial-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301746718.html

SOURCE Gates Industrial Corporation plc

You just read:

Gates Industrial to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.