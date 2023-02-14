GXO Logistics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Highlights



Fourth quarter revenue of $2.5 billion , up 9.1% year-over-year; including organic revenue growth 1 of 7.5% ; net income attributable to GXO of $46 million ; adjusted EBITDA 1 of $205 million ; diluted EPS of $0.39 and adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $0.83

Full year revenue of $9.0 billion , up 13.3% year-over-year; including organic revenue growth of 15.4% ; net income attributable to GXO of $197 million ; adjusted EBITDA 1 of $728 million ; diluted EPS of $1.67 and adjusted diluted EPS 1 of $2.85

Full year cash flow from operating activities of $542 million and free cash flow 1 of $240 million ; equivalent to over 30% of adjusted EBITDA 1

Reaffirming 2023 guidance communicated at Investor Day

Business Highlights

In the fourth quarter we closed $182 million of new wins; secured $661 million incremental revenue for 2023 through fourth quarter 2022

Robust sales pipeline of approximately $2.1 billion , up from the third quarter

Revenue retention rate consistently in the mid-to-high 90s since spin

Fourth quarter e-commerce revenue up 31% and reverse logistics revenue up 19% with the integration of Clipper

Debt to net income attributable to GXO ratio was 9.2x; net leverage ratio1 reduction, down to 1.8x from 2.1x in the previous quarter, investment grade balance sheet maintained



GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. GXO today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of GXO, said, "We are pleased to have delivered another quarter of outstanding financial and operating results, as we executed a successful peak season for our customers. In the fourth quarter, we delivered $2.5 billion of revenue, $46 million of net income and stellar contract wins. We achieved strong year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth, which at 23 percent was three times our organic revenue growth. For the full year, our revenue and organic revenue growth reached an all-time record and we are pleased to start 2023 with sizable opportunities in our pipeline across all verticals and geographies, I want to thank all of my GXO team members for delivering a standout year, our first as a standalone company.

"The integration of the Clipper acquisition is well underway, and we are already realizing significant cross sell opportunities, including an exciting new partnership with Farfetch. We now expect to realize the full synergies from this transaction even faster than initially anticipated. We continue to generate strong cash flow, and our deleveraging trajectory is on track. With our strong cash flow conversion, we expect to reduce our net leverage to about 1.5x by the end of the year.

"We're laser-focused on executing our long-term business plan, and we are reaffirming the full year guidance we provided at our Investor Day in January. While we expect a softer macroeconomic environment this year, our wins to date, combined with the predictability and resilience of our business, give us great confidence entering 2023."

1 For definitions of non-GAAP measures see the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section in this press release.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue increased to $2.5 billion, compared with $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter 2021. Net income attributable to GXO was $46 million, compared with $56 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Diluted earnings per share was $0.39, compared with $0.48 for the fourth quarter 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to GXO1 increased to $99 million, compared with $84 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 increased to $0.83, compared with $0.73 for the fourth quarter 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA1") increased to $205 million from $167 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

GXO generated $226 million of cash flow from operations, compared with $204 million for the fourth quarter 2021. In the fourth quarter 2022, GXO generated $141 million of free cash flow1, compared to $137 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

During the fourth quarter 2022, GXO won new customer contracts expected to contribute $182 million in annualized revenue.

Full Year 2022 Results

Revenue increased to $9.0 billion, compared with $7.9 billion for 2021. Net income attributable to GXO increased to $197 million, compared with $153 million for 2021, and pro forma net income to GXO of $162 million for 2021. 2021 net income reflected a $42 million one-time tax benefit related to the spin. Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.67, compared with $1.32 for 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to GXO1 increased to $335 million, compared with $242 million for 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 increased to $2.85, compared with $2.09 for 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $728 million from $611 million for 2021, and pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $633 million for 2021.

GXO generated $542 million of cash flow from operations, compared with $455 million for 2021. In the 2022, GXO generated $240 million of free cash flow1, compared to $216 million for 2021.

The new customer contracts GXO won through the fourth quarter 2022 are expected to contribute $661 million in incremental revenue in 2023.

Cash Balances, Outstanding Debt and Leverage Ratio

As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents and debt outstanding were $495 million and $1,806 million, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2022, debt to net income attributable to GXO ratio was 9.2x, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA1 ratio (net leverage ratio) was 1.8x.

2023 Guidance

GXO announced its 2023 financial outlook as follows:

Organic revenue growth 1 of 6% to 8%;

of 6% to 8%; Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $700 million to $730 million;

of $700 million to $730 million; Free cash flow 1 conversion of approximately 30% of adjusted EBITDA 1 ; and

conversion of approximately 30% of adjusted EBITDA ; and Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $2.30 to $2.50.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. GXO is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for approximately 135,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables below.

GXO's non-GAAP financial measures in this press release include: adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA margin, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization ("adjusted EBITA"), adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, adjusted EBITA margin, pro forma adjusted EBITA, pro forma adjusted EBITA margin, adjusted net income attributable to GXO, adjusted earnings per share (basic and diluted) ("adjusted EPS"), free cash flow, organic revenue, organic revenue growth, net leverage, net leverage ratio, net debt, and return on invested capital ("ROIC").

We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, GXO's core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. GXO's non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITA, pro forma adjusted EBITA, adjusted net income attributable to GXO and adjusted EPS include adjustments for transaction and integration costs, as well as restructuring costs and other adjustments as set forth in the financial tables below. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition, divestiture or spin-off and may include transaction costs, consulting fees, retention awards, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and separating IT systems. Restructuring costs primarily related to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives.

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted EBITA include adjustments for allocated corporate expenses and public company standalone costs. Allocated corporate expenses are those expenses that were allocated to the combined financial statements on a carve-out basis in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Public company standalone costs are estimated costs of operating GXO as a public standalone company following its spin-off from XPO, Inc. ("XPO") effective as of August 2, 2021 and represents the midpoint of our estimated corporate costs.

We believe that free cash flow is an important measure of our ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that we believe will enhance stockholder value. We calculate free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less payment for purchases of property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, pro forma adjusted EBITDA, pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, adjusted EBITA margin, pro forma adjusted EBITA and pro forma adjusted EBITA margin improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables, which management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe that adjusted net income attributable to GXO and adjusted EPS improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains, which management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities, including amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. We believe that organic revenue and organic revenue growth are important measures because they exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, revenue from acquired businesses and revenue from deconsolidated operations. We believe that net leverage and net debt are important measures of our overall liquidity position and are calculated by removing cash and cash equivalents from our total debt and net debt as a ratio of our adjusted EBITDA. We calculate ROIC as our adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid divided by invested capital. We believe ROIC provides investors with an important perspective on how effectively GXO deploys capital and use this metric internally as a high-level target to assess overall performance throughout the business cycle.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating GXO's ongoing performance.

With respect to our financial targets for full-year 2023 organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and adjusted diluted EPS, and the reduction of net leverage by the end of 2023, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and complexity of the reconciling items described above that we exclude from these non-GAAP target measures. The variability of these items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results and, as a result, we are unable to prepare the forward-looking statements of income and cash flows prepared in accordance with GAAP, that would be required to produce such a reconciliation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements, including our full year 2023 financial targets of organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and adjusted diluted earnings per share, the reduction of net leverage by the end of 2023, expected timing of the realization of the full synergies from the acquisition of Clipper Logistics, and the expected incremental revenue in 2023 from new customer wins in 2022. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "will," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target," "trajectory" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the company believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to a material difference include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our filings with the SEC and the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; economic conditions generally; supply chain challenges, including labor shortages; our ability to align our investments in capital assets, including equipment, and warehouses, to our customers' demands; our ability to successfully integrate and realize anticipated synergies, cost savings and profit improvement opportunities with respect to acquired companies; unsuccessful acquisitions or other risks or developments that adversely affect our financial condition and results; our ability to develop and implement suitable information technology systems and prevent failures in or breaches of such systems; our indebtedness; our ability to raise debt and equity capital; litigation; labor matters, including our ability to manage our subcontractors, and risks associated with labor disputes at our customers' facilities and efforts by labor organizations to organize our employees; risks associated with defined benefit plans for our current and former employees; our inability to attract or retain necessary talent; the increased costs associated with labor; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in fixed and floating interest rates; seasonal fluctuations; issues related to our intellectual property rights; governmental regulation, including environmental laws, trade compliance laws, as well as changes in international trade policies and tax regimes; governmental or political actions, including the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; natural disasters, terrorist attacks or similar incidents, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; a material disruption of the company's operations; the inability to achieve the level of revenue growth, cash generation, cost savings, improvement in profitability and margins, fiscal discipline, or strengthening of competitiveness and operations anticipated or targeted; the impact of potential cyber-attacks and information technology or data security breaches; the inability to implement technology initiatives successfully; our ability to achieve our Environmental, Social and Governance goals; and a determination by the IRS that the distribution or certain related spin-off transactions should be treated as taxable transactions.

All forward-looking statements set forth in this release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on us or our business or operations. Forward-looking statements set forth in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,467 $ 2,262 $ 8,993 $ 7,940 Direct operating expense 2,035 1,912 7,443 6,637 Selling, general and administrative expense 249 195 886 714 Depreciation and amortization expense 87 76 329 335 Transaction and integration costs 4 17 61 99 Restructuring costs and other 18 (1 ) 32 4 Operating income 74 63 242 151 Other income (expense), net (5 ) 12 51 23 Interest expense, net (10 ) (5 ) (29 ) (21 ) Income before income taxes 59 70 264 153 Income tax (expense) benefit (13 ) (13 ) (64 ) 8 Net income 46 57 200 161 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — (1 ) (3 ) (8 ) Net income attributable to GXO $ 46 $ 56 $ 197 $ 153 Earnings per share data Basic $ 0.39 $ 0.49 $ 1.68 $ 1.33 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.48 $ 1.67 $ 1.32 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 118,658 114,647 117,050 114,632 Diluted 119,126 115,695 117,616 115,597

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31, (Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 495 $ 333 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $12 and $13, respectively 1,647 1,507 Other current assets 286 259 Total current assets 2,428 2,099 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net of $1,297 and $1,128 in accumulated depreciation, respectively 960 863 Operating lease assets 2,227 1,772 Goodwill 2,728 2,017 Intangible assets, net of $456 and $407 in accumulated amortization, respectively 570 257 Other long-term assets 306 263 Total long-term assets 6,791 5,172 Total assets $ 9,219 $ 7,271 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 717 $ 624 Accrued expenses 995 998 Short-term borrowings and obligations under finance leases 67 34 Current operating lease liabilities 560 453 Other current liabilities 193 220 Total current liabilities 2,532 2,329 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt and obligations under finance leases 1,739 927 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,853 1,391 Other long-term liabilities 417 234 Total long-term liabilities 4,009 2,552 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' equity Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 300,000 shares authorized, 118,728 and 114,659 shares issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 1 1 Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share, 10,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 2,575 2,354 Retained earnings 323 126 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (254 ) (130 ) Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interests 2,645 2,351 Noncontrolling interests 33 39 Total equity 2,678 2,390 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,219 $ 7,271

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 200 $ 161 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 329 335 Stock-based compensation expense 33 28 Deferred tax benefit (10 ) (62 ) Other (14 ) (10 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (71 ) (243 ) Other assets 24 (57 ) Accounts payable 45 114 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6 189 Net cash provided by operating activities 542 455 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (342 ) (250 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 40 11 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (876 ) 32 Net proceeds from cross-currency swap agreements 21 — Purchase and sale of affiliate trade receivables, net — — Other 8 — Net cash used in investing activities (1,149 ) (207 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt, net 917 794 Repayments of debt and finance leases (115 ) (72 ) Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (16 ) (1 ) Proceeds (repayments) related to trade securitization program — (26 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests — (128 ) Net transfers (to) from XPO — (774 ) Other 1 (34 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 787 (241 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (18 ) (2 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 162 5 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 333 328 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 495 $ 333 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest, net $ 34 $ 22 Cash paid for income taxes, net 111 75 Noncash investing and financing activities: Common stock issued for acquisition $ 204 $ — Settlement of related party debt due to the Separation — 437

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Key Data

Disaggregation of Revenue

(Unaudited)

Revenue disaggregated by geographical area was as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 United Kingdom $ 922 $ 787 $ 3,293 $ 2,634 United States 786 735 2,861 2,469 France 199 183 729 734 Netherlands 191 187 699 651 Spain 128 121 488 479 Italy 88 88 331 339 Other 153 161 592 634 Total $ 2,467 $ 2,262 $ 8,993 $ 7,940

Revenue can also be disaggregated by various verticals, reflecting the customers' principal industry. Revenue disaggregated by industries was as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Omnichannel retail $ 1,031 $ 876 $ 3,649 $ 3,116 Technology and consumer electronics 374 326 1,337 1,075 Food and beverage 318 356 1,327 1,328 Industrial and manufacturing 269 251 1,076 994 Consumer packaged goods 252 260 915 832 Other 223 193 689 595 Total $ 2,467 $ 2,262 $ 8,993 $ 7,940

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Pro forma)(1) Net income attributable to GXO $ 46 $ 56 $ 197 $ 153 $ 162 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 1 3 8 8 Net income $ 46 $ 57 $ 200 $ 161 $ 170 Interest expense, net 10 5 29 21 25 Income tax expense (benefit) 13 13 64 (8 ) (5 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 87 76 329 335 335 Transaction and integration costs 4 17 61 99 99 Restructuring costs and other 18 (1 ) 32 4 4 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency options and other 27 — 13 (1 ) (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 205 $ 167 $ 728 $ 611 $ 627 Allocated corporate expense(3) 29 Public company standalone cost(4) (23 ) Pro forma adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 633 Revenue $ 2,467 $ 2,262 $ 8,993 $ 7,940 $ 7,940 Adjusted EBITDA margin(5) 8.3 % 7.4 % 8.1 % 7.7 % 8.0 %

(1) Pro forma as prepared under combined financial statements for all periods before August 2, 2021, includes allocated expenses from XPO Corporate.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

(3) Excludes the impact of adjusted items and allocated interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization from XPO Corporate.

(4) Estimated costs of operating GXO as a standalone public company.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITA

and Adjusted EBITA Margin

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Pro forma)(1) Net income attributable to GXO $ 46 $ 56 $ 197 $ 153 $ 162 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest — 1 3 8 8 Net income $ 46 $ 57 $ 200 $ 161 $ 170 Interest expense, net 10 5 29 21 25 Income tax expense (benefit) 13 13 64 (8 ) (5 ) Amortization expense 20 17 68 61 61 Transaction and integration costs 4 17 61 99 99 Restructuring costs and other 18 (1 ) 32 4 4 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency options and other 27 — 13 (1 ) (1 ) Adjusted EBITA(2) $ 138 $ 108 $ 467 $ 337 $ 353 Depreciation expense(3) 15 Allocated corporate expense(4) 29 Public company standalone cost(5) (23 ) Pro forma adjusted EBITA(1)(2) $ 374 Revenue $ 2,467 $ 2,262 $ 8,993 $ 7,940 $ 7,940 Adjusted EBITA margin(6) 5.6 % 4.8 % 5.2 % 4.2 % 4.7 %

(1) Pro forma as prepared under combined financial statements for all periods before August 2, 2021, includes allocated expenses from XPO Corporate.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

(3) Allocated depreciation from XPO Corporate for all periods prior to August 2, 2021.

(4) Excludes the impact of adjusted items and allocated interest expense, income tax, depreciation and amortization from XPO Corporate.

(5) Estimated costs of operating GXO as a standalone public company.

(6) Adjusted EBITA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITA divided by revenue.

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income

and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (Dollars in millions, shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income attributable to GXO $ 46 $ 56 $ 197 $ 153 Amortization expense 20 17 68 61 Transaction and integration costs 4 17 61 99 Restructuring costs and other 18 (1 ) 32 4 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency options and other 27 — 13 (1 ) Income tax associated with the adjustments above(1) (16 ) (5 ) (36 ) (32 ) Discrete and other tax-related adjustments(2) — — — (42 ) Adjusted net income attributable to GXO(3) $ 99 $ 84 $ 335 $ 242 Adjusted basic earnings per share(3) $ 0.83 $ 0.73 $ 2.86 $ 2.11 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3) $ 0.83 $ 0.73 $ 2.85 $ 2.09 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 118,658 114,647 117,050 114,632 Diluted 119,126 115,695 117,616 115,597 Aggregated tax of all non-tax related adjustments reflected above: Amortization expense $ (5 ) $ (2 ) $ (16 ) $ (11 ) Transaction and integration costs — (3 ) (9 ) (20 ) Restructuring costs and other (5 ) — (8 ) (1 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency options and other (6 ) — (3 ) — Total income tax associated with the adjustments above $ (16 ) $ (5 ) $ (36 ) $ (32 )

(1) The income tax rate applied to items is based on the GAAP annual effective tax rate, excluding discrete items and contributions- and margin-based taxes. A portion of the transaction costs is not deductible.

(2) Initial recognition of a deferred tax asset in connection with the Spin-off.

(3) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Other Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 226 $ 204 $ 542 $ 455 Payment for purchases of property and equipment (103 ) (70 ) (342 ) (250 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 18 3 40 11 Free Cash Flow(1) $ 141 $ 137 $ 240 $ 216

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

The Company calculates free cash flow conversion as free cash flow divided by adjusted EBITDA, expressed as a ratio.

Reconciliation of Revenue to Organic Revenue:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 2,467 $ 2,262 $ 8,993 $ 7,940 Revenue from acquired business (250 ) — (569 ) — Revenue from deconsolidation — (24 ) (20 ) (92 ) Foreign exchange rates 188 — 653 — Organic revenue(1) $ 2,405 $ 2,238 $ 9,057 $ 7,848 Revenue growth(2) 9.1 % 13.3 % Organic revenue growth(1)(3) 7.5 % 15.4 %

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

(2) Revenue growth is calculated as the change in year-over-year revenue growth, expressed as a percentage of 2021 revenue.

(3) Organic revenue growth is calculated as the change in year-over-year organic revenue, expressed as a percentage of 2021 organic revenue.

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Liquidity Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Debt and Net Debt:

(In millions) December 31, 2022 Short-term debt $ 67 Long-term debt 1,739 Total Debt $ 1,806 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (495 ) Net debt(1) $ 1,311

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Reconciliation of Total debt to Net income attributable to GXO Ratio:

(In millions) December 31, 2022 Total debt $ 1,806 Net income attributable to GXO $ 197 Debt to net income attributable to GXO ratio 9.2x

Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio:

(In millions) December 31, 2022 Net debt $ 1,311 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 728 Net leverage ratio(1) 1.8x

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Liquidity Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Total Debt and Net Debt:

(In millions) September 30, 2022 Short-term debt $ 94 Long-term debt 1,789 Total Debt $ 1,883 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (434 ) Net debt(1) $ 1,449

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio:

(In millions) September 30, 2022 Net debt $ 1,449 Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 690 Net leverage ratio(1) 2.1x

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Reconciliation of net income to trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA:

Nine Months Ended September 30, Year Ended December 31, Trailing Twelve Months Ended September 30, (In millions) 2022 2021 2021 2022 Net income attributable to GXO $ 151 $ 97 $ 153 $ 207 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 7 8 4 Net income $ 154 $ 104 $ 161 $ 211 Interest expense, net 19 16 21 24 Income tax expense (benefit) 51 (21 ) (8 ) 64 Depreciation and amortization expense 242 259 335 318 Transaction and integration costs 57 82 99 74 Restructuring costs and other 14 5 4 13 Unrealized gain on foreign currency options and other (14 ) (1 ) (1 ) (14 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 523 $ 444 $ 611 $ 690

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

GXO Logistics, Inc.

Operating Return on Invested Capital

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid

Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2022 Adjusted EBITA(1) $ 467 Less: Cash paid for income taxes (111 ) Adjusted EBITA(1), net of income taxes paid $ 356

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Operating Return on Invested Capital

Year Ended December 31, (In millions) 2022 2021 Average Total Assets $ 9,219 $ 7,271 $ 8,245 Less: Cash and equivalents (495 ) (333 ) (414 ) Less: Total long-term assets (6,791 ) (5,172 ) (5,982 ) Plus: Property and equipment, net 960 863 912 Less: Total current liabilities (2,532 ) (2,329 ) (2,431 ) Plus: Short-term borrowings and obligations under finance leases 67 34 51 Plus: Current operating lease liabilities 560 453 507 Invested Capital 988 787 888 Ratio of Return on Invested Capital(1)(2) 40.1 %

(1) The ratio of return on invested capital is calculated as adjusted EBITA, net of income taxes paid, divided by invested capital.

(2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.