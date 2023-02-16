Submit Release
James Anstead Tours the World in Just Five Lines

Silly limericks to keep the imaginative traveler company

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheeky short verses that will pique the curiosity and whet the appetite for travel await in James Anstead’s “Around the World in Five Lines.” Join Anstead as he tours around the world with five brilliant lines of wit and witticism.

Start off travels with a stanza on Chad and how a young lady there might have a little issue with wearing clothes. Or perhaps enjoy the brisk weather of Tagnarog, where dogs nip at joggers as they run past. These limericks aren’t the usual ones—they aren’t about a man from Nantucket, and they also go beyond the prescribed format of the limerick, but they’re short, funny sound bites that can make one chuckle while reading.

The creative mind of James Anstead was introduced to literature when he was a young elementary student. Anstead carries this love for prose and poetry with him to this day, even throughout his decades-long career as an educator that started in 1977. He coaches basketball and also works with summer camps. During his spare time, he likes to read, listen to music, sing, and write his limericks.

Anstead’s limericks are silly and not always rooted in reality. As an example, here is his limerick about Berlin: “An impulsive young man from Berlin / Developed a great fondness for gin. / So while drunk he robbed a bank / And spent the next five years in the tank, / For such are the wages of sin.”

Travel the world with the fun and zany limericks from James Anstead with “Around the World in Five Lines”—from the comfort of home. Get a copy at a bookstore nearby today!

About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.

Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube

