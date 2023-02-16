James Anstead Tours the World in Just Five Lines
Silly limericks to keep the imaginative traveler companyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cheeky short verses that will pique the curiosity and whet the appetite for travel await in James Anstead’s “Around the World in Five Lines.” Join Anstead as he tours around the world with five brilliant lines of wit and witticism.
Start off travels with a stanza on Chad and how a young lady there might have a little issue with wearing clothes. Or perhaps enjoy the brisk weather of Tagnarog, where dogs nip at joggers as they run past. These limericks aren’t the usual ones—they aren’t about a man from Nantucket, and they also go beyond the prescribed format of the limerick, but they’re short, funny sound bites that can make one chuckle while reading.
The creative mind of James Anstead was introduced to literature when he was a young elementary student. Anstead carries this love for prose and poetry with him to this day, even throughout his decades-long career as an educator that started in 1977. He coaches basketball and also works with summer camps. During his spare time, he likes to read, listen to music, sing, and write his limericks.
Anstead’s limericks are silly and not always rooted in reality. As an example, here is his limerick about Berlin: “An impulsive young man from Berlin / Developed a great fondness for gin. / So while drunk he robbed a bank / And spent the next five years in the tank, / For such are the wages of sin.”
Travel the world with the fun and zany limericks from James Anstead with “Around the World in Five Lines”—from the comfort of home. Get a copy at a bookstore nearby today!
